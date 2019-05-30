Nestlé MBA Scholarships 2020/2021 for Women in Developing Countries – Apply

The Nestlé Scholarship for Women is a Need-based Scholarship program for Women from developing countries to study in Switzerland 2020.

Application Deadline: 30th September 2019

Offered annually? Yes

Eligible Countries: Worldwide (with preference given to women from developing countries)

To be taken at (country): Switzerland

Eligible Field of Study: Masters in Business Admistration

About Scholarship: Nestlé Scholarship helps women through IMD MBA program. The Nestlé Scholarship for Women was first awarded in 1997 and was initiated by a group of IMD- Switzerland- MBA (Masters in Business Administration) participants who desired to encourage women to take the MBA courses. Preference are given to women from developing countries including but not limited to African female Students.

CHF 25,000 in scholarship award will be given to the female scholarship winner(s).

Offered Since: 1997

Type: MBA (Scholarship for Women)

Selection Criteria and Eligibility: Women candidates who have already applied to the full-time IMD MBA program and who demonstrate financial need

Employees of Nestlé and its subsidiaries are not eligible.

Demonstrate financial need by completing the Financial Aid Application

Acceptance into the IMD MBA Program

Submitting an essay discussing the issue:

‘Many have argued that greater diversity in the Top Management team of an organization is good for profits and customers. What would you recommend as ways to achieve greater diversity?’

(maximum 750 words)

Number of Scholarships: One

Value of Scholarship: CHF 25,000

Duration of Scholarship: for the period of the program

How to Apply: Applicants must have been accepted into the IMD MBA program prior to their application.

The scholarship applications are essay based, with winning essays typically including the following features:

Relevance to the essay title

Organization and structure

Fully developed arguments

Persuasiveness

Personal element and/or passion

IMD reserves the right not to award a scholarship if the criteria are not met to the satisfaction of the jury/sponsors.

Visit Scholarship Webpage for details

