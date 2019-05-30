International Excellence Scholarship – Arkansas Tech University, US, 2019

Degree Level: The Scholarship offers Bachelor degree programms.
Available Subjects: All subjects taught in University
Scholarship Benefits: The scholarship provides partial funding support of $4,500 per semester for up to eight semesters.
An award of $4,500 per semester for up to eight semesters or until the completion of an undergraduate degree, whichever comes first. This scholarship must be used on the main campus in Russellville. Scholarships are awarded for consecutive fall and spring terms only and do not cover summer terms.
Eligible Nationalities: All nationalities are eligible except USA.
Eligibility Criteria: Graduating high school senior who has a minimum 3.25 cumulative high school GPA. Recipients are required to live on campus. Depending on the country of origin, this scholarship may be taxable.
Application procedure:
- The applicants for Arkansas Tech University International Excellence Scholarship, 2019 should submit:
- Application for the Scholarship.
- High School transcript with GPA.
- Two Recommendation Letters.
Deadline: 30 September 2019
