Laval University Master’s Scholarships in Canada, 2020 – APPLY

Laval University Master’s Scholarships in Canada, 2020 is open for African Students, European Union Students . The scholarship allows Masters level programm(s) in the field of All Subjects taught at Laval University . The deadline of the scholarhip is September 15, 2019

Degree Level: Masters Available Subject: This Scholarship is available for all the subjects taught in the university. Scholarship Benefits: $7,000 per year Eligible Nationalities: Foreign student who is a citizen of an African or European country other than France and French speaking Belgian students. Eligibility Criteria: The Registrar’s Office considers the average available when the application is reviewed.

Achieve a score of 14/20 or better or the equivalent of a “mention bien” on the diploma required for admission.Scholarships are awarded to candidates admitted to a master’s program.

11/20 to 13/20 average Candidates are eligible, but scholarships are subject to faculty decision.

You must not receive a full scholarship (tuition and living expenses) from the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE).

You are registered full time for the two firt semesters in the program of study for which the scholarship was granted.

You graduated from a public university accredited by the ministry of higher education in your country of origin. For private institutions, eligibility is determined when the file is reviewed.

At the deadline indicate, must have submitted a complete application package at Université Laval in an eligible first master’s program and have been accepted in this program.

