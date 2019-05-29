Laval University Master’s Scholarships in Canada, 2020 – APPLY

Degree Level: Masters
Available Subject: This Scholarship is available for all the subjects taught in the university.
Scholarship Benefits: $7,000 per year
Eligible Nationalities: Foreign student who is a citizen of an African or European country other than France and French speaking Belgian students.
Eligibility Criteria:
- The Registrar’s Office considers the average available when the application is reviewed.
- Achieve a score of 14/20 or better or the equivalent of a “mention bien” on the diploma required for admission.Scholarships are awarded to candidates admitted to a master’s program.
- 11/20 to 13/20 average Candidates are eligible, but scholarships are subject to faculty decision.
- You must not receive a full scholarship (tuition and living expenses) from the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE).
- You are registered full time for the two firt semesters in the program of study for which the scholarship was granted.
- You graduated from a public university accredited by the ministry of higher education in your country of origin. For private institutions, eligibility is determined when the file is reviewed.
- At the deadline indicate, must have submitted a complete application package at Université Laval in an eligible first master’s program and have been accepted in this program.
