Laval University Master’s Scholarships in Canada, 2020 – APPLY

Scholarship Description:
Laval University Master’s Scholarships in Canada, 2020 is open for African Students, European Union Students . The scholarship allows Masters level programm(s) in the field of All Subjects taught at Laval University . The deadline of the scholarhip is September 15, 2019

Degree Level: Masters

Available Subject: This Scholarship is available for all the subjects taught in the university.

Scholarship Benefits: $7,000 per year

Eligible Nationalities: Foreign student who is a citizen of an African or European country other than France and French speaking Belgian students.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • The Registrar’s Office considers the average available when the application is reviewed.
  • Achieve a score of 14/20 or better or the equivalent of a “mention bien” on the diploma required for admission.Scholarships are awarded to candidates admitted to a master’s program.
  • 11/20 to 13/20 average Candidates are eligible, but scholarships are subject to faculty decision.
  • You must not receive a full scholarship (tuition and living expenses) from the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE).
  • You are registered full time for the two firt semesters in the program of study for which the scholarship was granted.
  • You graduated from a public university accredited by the ministry of higher education in your country of origin. For private institutions, eligibility is determined when the file is reviewed.
  • At the deadline indicate, must have submitted a complete application package at Université Laval in an eligible first master’s program and have been accepted in this program.

