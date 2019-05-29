Frank J. Richter Scholarship from The American Association of Railroad Superintendents, USA and Canada 2019

The American Association of Railroad Superintendents (AARS) is pleased to announce the availability of annual scholarships for eligible college or university students enrolled at an accredited college or university in the United States or Canada.

Degree Level: Scholarship is available for Masters and bachelors degree level

Available Subjects: Subjects available in Universities at Canada and USA.

Scholarship benefits:

Amount of Scholarship Award – $1,000

Scholarship funds, awarded annually, are sent to the Financial Aid Office at each recipient’s institution at the beginning of the Fall and/or Spring Term.

Eligible Nationalities: Scholarship is open for students from all nationalities

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for consideration, an applicant must:

Be enrolled at the time of application as a full-time undergraduate or graduate student at an accredited college or university. Preference will be given to those applicants enrolled in the transportation field and all applicants will be considered.

Demonstrate successful completion of the previous year’s study by maintaining at least a 2.75 accumulated grade point average on a scale of 1 to 4 with an “A” equal to 4.

Accumulate enough credits from accredited school(s) in time for the Fall Semester to have obtained at least a sophomore level standing at the college or university of enrollment.

Application procedure:

To apply for the Frank J. Richter scholarship the following materials must be completed and submitted to the President of the AARS: A completedApplication for Undergraduate/Graduate Scholarship Program form including the narrative requested in Section E of the Application. To view or print the Scholarship Application, Adobe Reader must be installed on your computer. Download Adobe Reader here. Get Adobe Reader! An official transcript from the school(s) attended, including work completed through May of the year application is made. Two letters of recommendation. The application and narrative statement are to be submitted in one envelope. Arrange to have transcript(s) and letters of recommendation sent directly to AARS from the appropriate person.

Evaluation and Notification: The AARS Scholarship Committee will base its evaluation for awards on the materials submitted. Points will be assigned for the narrative, recommendations, activities and honors and the applicant’s overall abilities. For academic year 2018-2019, candidates will be notified of the Committee’s decision by August 15.

Deadline: July 01 2019