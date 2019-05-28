World Bank Group Investment Analyst Program 2019 for Young Professionals – Apply

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is offering internships in the Budget and Finance Section of the Administration and General Services Division.

Application Deadline: 22nd May 2019

Eligible Countries: All

To be taken at (country): Geneva

About the Award: The intern will have the following opportunities to:The intern will have the following opportunities to:

participate in, and assist with, the day-to-day operations of the Budget and Finance Section. The WTO uses Oracle software (ERP system) for its financial management and reporting;

analyse cost structures and develop cost-accounting procedures;

participate in the documentation of procedures and drafting of policies related to accounting and control; and

contribute to miscellaneous projects to be defined based on the needs of the section.

Type: Internship

Eligibility:

Education: Interns must have completed their undergraduate studies in the administration, accounting and control discipline and at least one year of their postgraduate studies.

Knowledge and skills: Good Knowledge of excel suite (especially Pivot Table and Formulas) and of general accounting standards. Experience with Macros in excel would be a plus.

Languages: Excellent speaking and writing skills in English or French. A good working level of the other language would be an asset.

Additional Information:

The official languages of the organization are French, English and Spanish.

Selection Criteria: Interns are recruited from among nationals of WTO members, countries and customs territories engaged in accession negotiations.

Number of Awards: Not specified

Value of Program:

Paid interns receive a daily allowance of CHF60 (including weekends and official holidays falling within the selected period). No other remuneration of any kind shall be paid.

Travel expenses to and from Geneva cannot be paid by the WTO, and such travel is not covered by the Organization’s insurance.

Interns are also responsible for their own health insurance while they are working at the WTO.

The WTO can assist with visa applications where necessary.

Duration of Program: 6 months (June to December 2019)

How to Apply: All candidates must complete an online application form (in Program Webpage Link below).

Visit Program Webpage for details

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)