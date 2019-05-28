Whatsapp Confirm Status Ads Launch For 2020 -VIDEO

WhatsApp have confirmed that status updates will begin showing ads in year 2020, Techmachos Reports.

At an annual Facebook Marketing Summit in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Facebook offered a first look at how its ads would look once implemented.

This revelation was confirmed on Twitter by Olivier Ponteville, the media head at a digital marketing agency based out of Brussels.

According to Ponteville, the advertisements will be shown between Whatsapp stories, just like Instagram stories.

In a video ads preview, Olivier explained that stories would be displayed entirely on the screen and a link will redirect users to the website.

From what we know so far, the advertisements will be powered by Facebook’s native advertising system and would be aimed at helping users understand and participate in businesses using the messaging app.

Facebook’s intentions to monetise WhatsApp had earlier forced the hugely popular messaging service’s co-founders to leave the company.

For those who’re aware, WhatsApp’s “Status” feature allows users to share text, photos, videos, and animated GIFs that disappear after 24 hours — identical to how Instagram stories work.

WhatsApp Ads Video Preview;

VIDEO BELOW

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)