Seedstars World is back to Africa to discover the best startup – APPLY

The Seedstars World 2019 Africa tour is right around the corner.

Would you love to join and partner with us?

We are on our way to find the best startups in over 26 countries, who will join the Seedstars Africa Summit. There, they will have the opportunity to be selected to join the 3 months Growth Program Online and the Global Seedstars Summit – with the chance to win up to USD500.000 in equity investment!

Our partners and main stakeholders (like Merck, Google, Standard Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, e.t.c) of African entrepreneurship, business and startup ecosystem will join and we would love to have you with us, covering the event, networking, and showcasing the most innovative startups in town.

Join and announce it first hand!

If you wish to interview a member of the team, their local ambassador, a jury member or a startup, please ask myself and Laura, laura@seedstars.com and she can arrange it for you!

If you can’t come or if you’re far but interested in covering Africa’s startup ecosystems, we’re also happy to discuss other forms of collaboration and/or hear your ideas!

APPLY HERE

