Nottingham Trent University LLM sub-Saharan African Scholarships 2019/2020

Nottingham Law School is pleased to offer one competitive scholarship up to the value of the international tuition fee (£14,500) for the academic year 2019/20.

Application Deadline: 24th June, 2019 at 16:00 (GMT).

Eligible Countries: sub-Saharan African Countries

To be taken at (country): Nottingham Trent University, UK

Type: Masters taught

Selection Criteria and Eligibility:

Applications are welcome from sub-Saharan African students who are holding an offer to study on a Nottingham Law School full-time LLM Masters programme (excludes professional courses such as the LPC/BPTC).

The scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who most closely meets the criteria for the award.

The scholarship decision will be made by an awarding committee and all decisions are final.

Value of Scholarship: This scholarship is for tuition fees only and does not cover your living expenses.

Duration of Scholarship: 1 year

How to Apply

To apply for this scholarship you must fully complete the International Scholarships Application form and the Nottingham Law School sub-Saharan African LLM Scholarship supplementary application form.

The application form includes a scholarship statement of a maximum of 850 words.

International Scholarships application form

Nottingham Law School sub-Saharan African LLM Scholarship supplementary application form

