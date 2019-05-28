HEED-Africa Master’s Students Academic Mobility Scholarship 2019/2020 – Apply

The HEED-Africa Master’s Students Academic Mobility Scholarship application is now open. Apply today.

Application Deadline: 15th June 2019

Eligible Countries: African countries

To be taken at (country): Makerere University

About the Award: Harmonization of Entrepreneurship Education Delivery in Africa (HEED-Africa) project is made up of a consortium of partner universities from Africa and Europe. The consortium comprises of Addis Ababa University, Coordinating Institution (Ethiopia), the University of Ghana (Ghana), Milpark Education (South Africa), Makerere University (Uganda), Kyambogo University (Uganda) and the University of Wolverhampton (United Kingdom). HEED-Africa strives to foster the development of student and staff academic exchange through systematic academic mobility flows framework in a joint study, researches, academic activities, and mobility agreements across five regional higher education institutions.

Type: Masters

Eligibility: To be eligible for a scholarship, master students must comply with the following criteria set out below at the time of the application.

1. Be a national and resident in any of the eligible countries covered by the Programme.

2. Be registered or admitted in or having obtained a HEI degree or equivalent from:

3. For Target Group I: Be registered or admitted in or having obtained a HEI degree or equivalent from one of the HEIs included in the partnership as a partner.

4. For Target Group II: Be registered or admitted in or having obtained a HEI degree or equivalent from a HEI not included in the partnership as a partner but established in an eligible country.

5. Have sufficient knowledge of the language of the courses in the host countries.

6. Students can only benefit from one scholarship within the same project under the Intra-Africa Academic Mobility Scheme-2017 regardless of the type of mobility or the funding project.

7. Students having benefited from scholarship(s) under the previous Intra-ACP Academic Mobility Scheme cannot receive scholarships under the Intra-Africa Academic Mobility Scheme.

8. No mobility flows for student between institutions located within a single country of the partnership are eligible.

Number of Awards: Not specified

Value of Award: The scholarship will cover:

*Round-trip flight ticket and visa costs.

*Participation costs such as tuition fees, registration fees and service fees where applicable.

*Insurance coverage (including health, accident, travel, respectively).

*A settling-in allowance.

*A monthly subsistence allowance.

*A contribution towards the research costs associated with student mobility of 10 months or longer.

*Female master and doctoral scholarship holders will receive an additional allowance corresponding to one month’s subsistence per academic year, for mobility equal to or longer than two academic years.

Duration of Award: 2 years

How to Apply:

Visit Award Webpage for Details

