ESMT Germany MBA Scholarships 2019/2020 for International Students – Apply

Europe School of Management and Technology (ESMT) is accepting applications for its Full-time MBA program. To complement process, the school is offering several merit-based full MBA scholarships to international applicants.

Application Deadlines: Early Bird Discount: 3rd June 2019

To be Taken (Country): Berlin, Germany

Type: MBA

Selection Criteria: Scholarships will be allocated on the basis of intellectual excellence, evidence of personal and professional achievement and financial need.

Eligibility:

Applicants must meet ESMT’s general admission requirements.

To receive a scholarship, MBA candidates first fill out an online application to the MBA program.

Applicants can apply for all of the scholarships below, for which they qualify.

The Early-Bird Discount applies to all applicants who submit an application by the indicated deadline.

The GMAT/GRE and German language scholarships apply to all applicants who meet the criteria and may be combined with other scholarships.

Only the ESMT Alumni and QS Diversity scholarships cannot be combined with other awards.

Number of Awards: Not specified

Value of Awards: Partial and Full-tuition scholarships

For full details about these scholarships and how to apply, visit ESMT Scholarship Webpage

