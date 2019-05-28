Cologne Business School MBA Scholarships 2019/2020 for International Students
This scholarship was designed exclusively for new international students (Bachelor, Master and fulltime MBA) who intend to study at Cologne Business School.
Application Deadline: 15th June 2019 (annual)
Offered annually? Yes
Eligible Countries: International
To be taken at (country): Germany
Type: Bachelor, Master and fulltime MBA
Eligibility:
The applicant must be a non-EU citizen (EEA applicants please refer to the EU-scholarship)
A full application for a CBS programme (Bachelor, Master, MBA)
The applicant provides excellent academic achievements
OR
Proof of extracurricular activities in a social and cultural field
OR
A letter of motivation (1-2 pages) that states your enthusiasm to study at CBS and in Germany (For Master and MBA applicants: One letter of motivation is sufficient for both the scholarship and the study programme)
Number of Awardees: Not specified
Value of Scholarship: One-time 3.000 € scholarship of the total tution fee (1.500 € for MBA Fast-Track)
Duration of Scholarship: 2 years
How to Apply: If you want to apply for a foreign student scholarship, please submit the following documents until 15th of June 2018 (cob) to: scholarship@cbs.de
Transcript of records and certificates of your latest school or academic degree
An essay about “How does (if) the slowing down of China affect Germany?” (max. 1000 words). Please use the CBS Style Guide (see in link below)
Essays that do not follow the rules set out in the CBS Style Guide, will not be considered for the scholarship!
Proof of your social dedication or athletic achievements, if applicable
Personal letter and statement that indicates the applicant’s need for a scholarship
Visit Scholarship Webpage for details
Leave a Reply