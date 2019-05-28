Brunel University London MBA Scholarships 2019/2020 for International Students – Apply

The Brunel Business School (BBS) are offering a number of prestigious scholarships for UK/EU and international applicants joining the Brunel MBA in September 2019 and January 2020 of the 2019/20 academic year. London Brunel International College and Brunel Language Centre students can apply for scholarship after successful completion of their pre-masters course.

Application Deadlines:

4th September 2019.

13th December 2019.

Applications for the January 2020 scholarship will open in October 2019. If an applicant applies early their application will not be considered.

Offered annually? Yes

Eligible Countries: UK/EU and international

To be taken at (country): UK

About the Award: Successful awardees will be expected to undertake specified duties as Brunel Ambassadors for the Brunel Business School (BBS). Activities might involve representing the MBA programme at internal and external marketing and recruitment events, providing guest talks and seminars to undergraduate/postgraduate students, providing reports on each event and writing a Brunel MBA Blog and / or other initiatives as appropriate. In addition, awardees will also be expected to assume mentoring responsibilities as required by BBS.

Type: MBA

Eligibility: To be eligible for a Brunel MBA Scholarship an applicant must:

Apply and fulfill the entry criteria for admission to the Brunel full-time or part-time MBA programme. Awards will be only made to the candidates holding an offer of a place on the MBA programme.

Be in receipt of an offer to study on a full-time or part-time MBA programme starting in September 2019 or January 20920.

Complete the Brunel MBA scholarship application form comprising of an essay of no more than 500 words and a supporting statement.

Number of Awardees: 30 scholarships for the full-time MBA and 20 for the part time MBA programme.

Value of Scholarship:

The Full time MBA Scholarship: is a £6,500 tuition fee waiver for one year only.

The Part Time MBA Scholarship (Corporate/Private sector) is a £9,000 tuition fee waiver for a maximum of two years only, split equally across both academic years, £4,500 per year.

The Part Time MBA Scholarship (Public/Government) is a £11,000 tuition fee waiver for a maximum of two years only, split equally across both academic years, £5,500 per year.

Duration of Scholarship: Will apply in year 1 only.

How to Apply:

Applicants must apply for the MBA programme in the usual way and by the course application deadline

Applicants must complete the MBA scholarship application form by the final deadline.

Applicants should note the deadlines for their MBA course AND scholarship.

Visit Scholarship Webpage for details

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)