Alibaba eFounders Fellowship (Class 7) 2019 for African Entrepreneurs-Apply below

Alibaba eFounder Fellowship is excited to introduce Class 7 of the eFounders Fellowship, which will be open to founders/co-founders of digital ventures from Algeria, Ethiopia, Ghana, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, or Tunisia, for a 2 week entrepreneurship class in Hangzhou, China.

Application Deadline: 9th June 2019

Eligible Countries: African countries

To Be Taken At (Country): Alibaba Xixi Campus – Hangzhou, China

About the Award: The eFounders Fellowship is a two-week course for entrepreneurs in developing countries who are operating open, platform-based businesses in the ecommerce, logistics, big data, and tourism spaces. The program will provide first-hand exposure to and learning about ecommerce innovations from China and around the world that enabled growth and a more inclusive development model for all.

The eFounders Fellowship program provides first-hand exposure to ecommerce and digital innovations, access to business leaders across Alibaba and China, as well as an opportunity to connect with like-minded, leading entrepreneurs in your region. The fellowship is a community of passionate and successful “Champions for the New Economy” looking to inspire and create a more inclusive development model for all.

The eFounders Fellowship program is jointly organized by Alibaba Business School and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), who are implementing the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

Type: Entrepreneurship

Eligibility:

You MUST be a founder or co-founder of an officially registered digital venture that has been in operation for at least 2 years.

Your venture MUST be headquartered, located in or operates in one of the following countries: Algeria, Ethiopia, Ghana, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, or Tunisia.

You MUST provide at least 1 referral in your application (referrals from a partner/organizer/eFounders Fellow are preferred).

You MUST provide your official business license when requested during the application process.

Entrepreneurs below 35 years old, female entrepreneurs, and target country locals are strongly encouraged to apply.

Selection Criteria: Class 7 welcomes entrepreneurs who are:

Authentic, open-minded and altruistic leaders of the ‘new economy’.

Building enterprises for long-term success, not for short-term profit.

Mission-driven and have a strong sense of purpose, integrity, vision and drive.

Willing to learn and share their experiences and ideas.

Number of Awards: There will be 40 places available

Duration of Program: August 18th – 28th, 2019.

What will participants learn?

• The key factors in Alibaba’s long-term success.

• The defining moments and failures that have shaped Alibaba’s journey (including the early stages of development).

• An understanding of Alibaba’s ecosystem.

Program costs:

Covered:

• Hotel accommodation (shared room).

• Small daily living allowance of 30 RMB/day.

• Field trip and site visit transportation costs.

Not covered (costs you must personally cover):

• Air tickets and transportation/pick-up services to and from Hangzhou, China.

• Single hotel room requests (if you would like to stay in a single room you will be required to cover the full cost yourself).

• Additional food or personal expenses.

Apply here

