TOTAL/NNPC International Master’s Degree Scholarship 2019/2020
Total E&P Nigeria is the operator of the NNPC/TEPNG Joint Venture, producing oil and gas from several onshore and shallow water licenses.
Annually, Total, in partnership with NNPC and its corporate partners, select and sponsor young Nigerian scholars for Master’s Degree programs in Arts, Management Sciences, Social Sciences, Engineering and Geosciences (Oil & Gas related) in top universities in France. The award is full board.
Total welcomes applications from suitably qualified young Nigerians for any of the programmes in the schools below:
Title: 2019/2020 NNPC/Total International Degree Scholarship
Offer ID: 17215BR
Location: Nigeria
Employment type: Sponsorship
Contract duration: 10
Duration unit: Years
Branch: Exploration and Production
Job Description
1.) IFP School (Petroleum Engineering)
Duration: 12 months of classes and 6 month internship:
- Specialized Master in Petroleum Geosciences Geology
- Specialized Master in Petroleum Geosciences Geophysics
- Specialized Master in Reservoir Geoscience and Engineering
Duration: 11 months of classes and 6 month internship:
- Specialized Master in Processes and Polymers
- Specialized Master in Petroleum Economics and Management
- Specialized Master in Petroleum Data Management
Click Here To View The School
2.) Ecole des Mines d’Ales IMT
Duration: 18 month academic program + 6 month internship, Possibility of doing it home country or in France:
- Disaster Management, environment, human and social sciences, Information et Communication Technologies
3.) Ecole des Mines de Nantes IMT Atlantique (Engineering and environment)
Duration: 18 month acadamic program + 6 month internship:
- Master in Project Management for Environnemental and Energy Engineering (PM3E) – 2 years
- Master in Process and Bioprocess Engineering – Project Management for Environmental & Energy Engineering (PM3E) 2 years
- MSc Management and Optimization of Supply Chains & Transport
4.) Ecole Centrale de Nantes (Engineering)
Duration: 2 years:
- Master in Applied Mechanics on Computational Structural MechanicsMaster in Applied Mechanics on Design of Production and Systems
- Master in Applied Mechanics on Metallic and Composites Complex Assemblies
- Master in Control Engineering and Production Systems on Automatic control, Robotics, Signal and mage
5.) Institut Supérieur d’Électronique de Paris (ISEP)
Duration: 2 years:
- ISEP Engineering Master Degree in computer Science
6.) INSA Toulouse (Engineering)
- Master in Fluids Engineering for Industrial Processes (Duration: 2 years)
- Advanced Master in Safety Engineering and Management (Duration: 1 year)
- Advanced Master on Innovative and secure IoT systems (Duration: 1 year)
Click Here To View The School or Click Here
7.) ICSI Toulouse (HSE)
Duration: 2 years:
- Master in Safety Engineering and Management (HSE)
8.) Arts et Metiers ParisTech
Duration: 1 Year:
- Petroleum Geosciences & Engineering/ forage et Production
- MSc Knowledge Integration in Mechanical Production
- Master Degree in Materials and Engineering Sciences
9.) ENSG Lorraine
Duration: 2 years:
- Master Subterranean Reservoirs of Energy: Hydrodynamics Geophysics – Modeling
10.) ENSGTI Pau
Duration: 2 years:
- Chemistry International Studies (Chem.I.St)
- International Master “SIMOS“ : SIMulation and Optimization of energy Systems
Context and Environment
Other programmes are:
11.) ENSIC Nancy
Duration: 2 years
- Chemistry International Studies
12.) GRENOBLE INP
Duration 1 year:
- Mécanique et energétique
- Master CyberSecurity (CySec)
Duration 2 years:
- MSc in Electrical Engineering for Smart Grids and Buildings
- Mechanics: Fluid Mechanics and Energetics – FME
- Master in Sciences and Materials Engineering
- Electrochemistry and Processes
- Master in Sustainable Industrial Engineering
- Master MSE – Program Biorefinery and Biomaterials
- MSc in Integration, Security and TRust in Embedded systems
- Master of Science in Industrial and Applied Mathematics (MSIAM)
- Master in Hydraulic and Civil Engineering
Click Here To View The School
13.) HEC Paris (Business)
Duration: 10 month academic program + 6 month internship:
- MSc Sustainability and Social Innovation
- MSc in International Finance (MIF)
- MSc Strategic Consulting
- MSc Managerial and Financial Economic
14.) EDHEC Business School
Duration: 2 academic semesters + 3-6 month internship:
- MSc in International Accounting & Finance
- MSc in Finance
- MSc in Management Studies
- MSc in Entrepreneurship & Innovation Management
15.) ESC Rennes (Business)
Duration: 15 month academic programme including a 4 month internship:
- MSc in International Management
- MSc in Global Business Management
- MSc in International Finance
16.) Sciences Po Paris (Political Science, Law and Business)
Duration 1 year:
- LLM in Transnational Arbitration & Dispute Settlement
- Master in Corporate Strategy
- Master in Financial Regulation and Risk Management
Duration 2 years:
- Master in Public Affairs
- Master in International Energy
- Master in International Management and Sustainability
- Master in Environmental Policy
17.) Université de Cergy-Pontoise
Duration 1 year:
- LL.M in Law and Business Ethics
- Master (LLM) M. in Business and Taxation Law
18.) CNAM
Duration 1 year:
- Master of Science in Telecommunications and Networks
- Master of Business Administration
19.) Polytechnique Palaiseau
Duration 2 years:
- MSc Internet of Things: Innovation and Management
- MSc Ecotechnologies for Sustainability and Environment Management
- MSc Energy Environment: Science Technology and Management – STEEM
20.) ESCP Europe (Energy Management)
Duration: 3 academic semesters (London-Paris-London) + 4-6 month internship:
- MSc in Energy Management (MEM)
21.) University of Lyon 1
Duration 1 year:
- MSc Synthesis, catalysis and sustainable chemistry – 1 year
Click Here To View The School
22.) EM LYON Business School
Duration 1 year:
- Quantitative Finance
23.) Université de Grenoble Alpes
Duration 2 years:
- MSc in Chemistry – five specialties
- MSc in Earthquake Engineering & Engineering Seismology
Candidate Profile
Eligibility Criteria:
- Interested applicants must have obtained a University degree (minimum of second class upper) not earlier than (5) years ago and must have completed the mandatory NYSC programme.
Experience level required:
- 0 – 3 years
Métier:
- Production General Resp, Upstream Operations, Flow Managemet Optimisation, Technology, General Operations Responsab, Control Laboratory, General R & D Responsibilities, Upstream R&D, Process R&D, Products R&D, Materials Sciences R&D, Analysis R&D, Biology Biotechnology R&D, Digital Simulation/STIC R&D, Applications/Systems R&D, HSE R&D, Support R&D
Application Closing Date
28th March, 2019.
Selection Exercise Date
April, 2019
Interview location
Port-Harcourt
Additional location(s)
75 – Paris
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Tips for Navigating the TOTAL Careers Website
- Click Here to Start Application
- If the page defaults in French, click on “English” at the top of the page to change the language.
- On the navigation bar, click “APPLY TO TOTAL”
- Navigate to “Our Offers” and “select” your language preference
- Click on “Advanced Search”
- ln the “Country” text box type ‘Nigeria’
- ln the “Functional discipline” option box select ‘Research Innovation & Development’
- Then click “Search” to display the advertised Scholarship program in Nigeria.
- Click on the “Total International Scholarship” to view details of the application. You can then complete an online application form by clicking on ‘Apply to job’ at the bottom of the page.
- You will be requested to create an account if you do not have an existing one. This is mandatory.
- Please fill the form accordingly
- It is “Compulsor”y to attach your CV where it is required in the application form
What your CV should contain
Your CV must include the following details in the order listed:
- Name, surname, other names (where applicable)
- Date of birth
- Contact address stipulating road/street number(s) only
- Functional email address. Please Note: ALL communication will be by email only
- State of origin
- Details of tertiary education; institution, degree obtained, class of degree, period of study
- Details of secondary education: institution, certificate, period of study
- Details of primary education: institution, certificate, period of study
Note
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
- Application forms must be completed online. No paper applications will be accepted.
- TOTAL does not take responsibility for any careers/job/training vacancies placed outside the TOTAL careers website www.careers.total.com
