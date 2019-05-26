TOTAL/NNPC International Master’s Degree Scholarship 2019/2020

Total E&P Nigeria is the operator of the NNPC/TEPNG Joint Venture, producing oil and gas from several onshore and shallow water licenses.

Annually, Total, in partnership with NNPC and its corporate partners, select and sponsor young Nigerian scholars for Master’s Degree programs in Arts, Management Sciences, Social Sciences, Engineering and Geosciences (Oil & Gas related) in top universities in France. The award is full board.

Total welcomes applications from suitably qualified young Nigerians for any of the programmes in the schools below:

Title: 2019/2020 NNPC/Total International Degree Scholarship

Offer ID: 17215BR

Location: Nigeria

Employment type: Sponsorship

Contract duration: 10

Duration unit: Years

Branch: Exploration and Production

Job Description

1.) IFP School (Petroleum Engineering)

Duration: 12 months of classes and 6 month internship:

Specialized Master in Petroleum Geosciences Geology

Specialized Master in Petroleum Geosciences Geophysics

Specialized Master in Reservoir Geoscience and Engineering

Duration: 11 months of classes and 6 month internship:

Specialized Master in Processes and Polymers

Specialized Master in Petroleum Economics and Management

Specialized Master in Petroleum Data Management

Click Here To View The School



2.) Ecole des Mines d’Ales IMT

Duration: 18 month academic program + 6 month internship, Possibility of doing it home country or in France:

Disaster Management, environment, human and social sciences, Information et Communication Technologies

Click Here To View The School

3.) Ecole des Mines de Nantes IMT Atlantique (Engineering and environment)

Duration: 18 month acadamic program + 6 month internship:

Master in Project Management for Environnemental and Energy Engineering (PM3E) – 2 years

Master in Process and Bioprocess Engineering – Project Management for Environmental & Energy Engineering (PM3E) 2 years

MSc Management and Optimization of Supply Chains & Transport

Click Here To View The School

4.) Ecole Centrale de Nantes (Engineering)

Duration: 2 years:

Master in Applied Mechanics on Computational Structural MechanicsMaster in Applied Mechanics on Design of Production and Systems

Master in Applied Mechanics on Metallic and Composites Complex Assemblies

Master in Control Engineering and Production Systems on Automatic control, Robotics, Signal and mage

Click Here To View The School

5.) Institut Supérieur d’Électronique de Paris (ISEP)

Duration: 2 years:

ISEP Engineering Master Degree in computer Science

Click Here To View The School

6.) INSA Toulouse (Engineering)

Master in Fluids Engineering for Industrial Processes (Duration: 2 years)

Advanced Master in Safety Engineering and Management (Duration: 1 year)

Advanced Master on Innovative and secure IoT systems (Duration: 1 year)

Click Here To View The School or Click Here

7.) ICSI Toulouse (HSE)

Duration: 2 years:

Master in Safety Engineering and Management (HSE)

Click Here To View The School

8.) Arts et Metiers ParisTech

Duration: 1 Year:

Petroleum Geosciences & Engineering/ forage et Production

MSc Knowledge Integration in Mechanical Production

Master Degree in Materials and Engineering Sciences

Click Here To View The School

9.) ENSG Lorraine

Duration: 2 years:



Master Subterranean Reservoirs of Energy: Hydrodynamics Geophysics – Modeling

Click Here To View The School

10.) ENSGTI Pau

Duration: 2 years:

Chemistry International Studies (Chem.I.St)

International Master “SIMOS“ : SIMulation and Optimization of energy Systems

Click Here To View The School

Context and Environment

Other programmes are:

11.) ENSIC Nancy

Duration: 2 years

Chemistry International Studies

Click Here To View The School

12.) GRENOBLE INP

Duration 1 year:

Mécanique et energétique

Master CyberSecurity (CySec)

Duration 2 years:

MSc in Electrical Engineering for Smart Grids and Buildings

Mechanics: Fluid Mechanics and Energetics – FME

Master in Sciences and Materials Engineering

Electrochemistry and Processes

Master in Sustainable Industrial Engineering

Master MSE – Program Biorefinery and Biomaterials

MSc in Integration, Security and TRust in Embedded systems

Master of Science in Industrial and Applied Mathematics (MSIAM)

Master in Hydraulic and Civil Engineering

Click Here To View The School



13.) HEC Paris (Business)

Duration: 10 month academic program + 6 month internship:



MSc Sustainability and Social Innovation

MSc in International Finance (MIF)

MSc Strategic Consulting

MSc Managerial and Financial Economic

Click Here To View The School

14.) EDHEC Business School

Duration: 2 academic semesters + 3-6 month internship:



MSc in International Accounting & Finance

MSc in Finance

MSc in Management Studies

MSc in Entrepreneurship & Innovation Management

Click Here To View The School

15.) ESC Rennes (Business)

Duration: 15 month academic programme including a 4 month internship:



MSc in International Management

MSc in Global Business Management

MSc in International Finance

Click Here To View The School

16.) Sciences Po Paris (Political Science, Law and Business)

Duration 1 year:

LLM in Transnational Arbitration & Dispute Settlement

Master in Corporate Strategy

Master in Financial Regulation and Risk Management

Duration 2 years:

Master in Public Affairs

Master in International Energy

Master in International Management and Sustainability

Master in Environmental Policy

Click Here To View The School

17.) Université de Cergy-Pontoise

Duration 1 year:

LL.M in Law and Business Ethics

Master (LLM) M. in Business and Taxation Law

Click Here To View The School

18.) CNAM

Duration 1 year:

Master of Science in Telecommunications and Networks

Master of Business Administration

Click Here To View The School

19.) Polytechnique Palaiseau

Duration 2 years:

MSc Internet of Things: Innovation and Management

MSc Ecotechnologies for Sustainability and Environment Management

MSc Energy Environment: Science Technology and Management – STEEM

Click Here To View The School

20.) ESCP Europe (Energy Management)

Duration: 3 academic semesters (London-Paris-London) + 4-6 month internship:

MSc in Energy Management (MEM)

Click Here To View The School

21.) University of Lyon 1

Duration 1 year:

MSc Synthesis, catalysis and sustainable chemistry – 1 year

Click Here To View The School



22.) EM LYON Business School

Duration 1 year:

Quantitative Finance

Click Here To View The School

23.) Université de Grenoble Alpes

Duration 2 years:

MSc in Chemistry – five specialties

MSc in Earthquake Engineering & Engineering Seismology

Click Here To View The School

Candidate Profile

Eligibility Criteria:

Interested applicants must have obtained a University degree (minimum of second class upper) not earlier than (5) years ago and must have completed the mandatory NYSC programme.

Experience level required:

0 – 3 years

Métier:

Production General Resp, Upstream Operations, Flow Managemet Optimisation, Technology, General Operations Responsab, Control Laboratory, General R & D Responsibilities, Upstream R&D, Process R&D, Products R&D, Materials Sciences R&D, Analysis R&D, Biology Biotechnology R&D, Digital Simulation/STIC R&D, Applications/Systems R&D, HSE R&D, Support R&D

Application Closing Date

28th March, 2019.



Selection Exercise Date

April, 2019



Interview location

Port-Harcourt

Additional location(s)

75 – Paris

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Tips for Navigating the TOTAL Careers Website

Click Here to Start Application

to Start Application If the page defaults in French, click on “English” at the top of the page to change the language.

On the navigation bar, click “APPLY TO TOTAL”

Navigate to “Our Offers” and “select” your language preference

Click on “Advanced Search” ln the “Country” text box type ‘Nigeria’ ln the “Functional discipline” option box select ‘Research Innovation & Development’ Then click “Search” to display the advertised Scholarship program in Nigeria.

Click on the “Total International Scholarship” to view details of the application. You can then complete an online application form by clicking on ‘Apply to job’ at the bottom of the page.

You will be requested to create an account if you do not have an existing one. This is mandatory .

. Please fill the form accordingly

It is “Compulsor”y to attach your CV where it is required in the application form

What your CV should contain

Your CV must include the following details in the order listed:

Name, surname, other names (where applicable)

Date of birth

Contact address stipulating road/street number(s) only

Functional email address. Please Note: ALL communication will be by email only

State of origin

Details of tertiary education; institution, degree obtained, class of degree, period of study

Details of secondary education: institution, certificate, period of study

Details of primary education: institution, certificate, period of study

Note

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Application forms must be completed online. No paper applications will be accepted.

TOTAL does not take responsibility for any careers/job/training vacancies placed outside the TOTAL careers website www.careers.total.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)