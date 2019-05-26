Leakey Foundation Research Grants in PhD for International Students, USA

Leakey Foundation is satisfied to offer the Research Grants to urge PhD students to take their profession to the following dimension.

The exploration program is available to cutting edge doctoral students and built up researchers from around the globe.

Qualification Criteria

To be qualified, candidates must meet all the accompanying:

Global candidates are qualified to apply.

Candidates must be progressed doctoral students and PhDs.

Technique for Application

Make a move to fabricate your vocation with this exploration allow. To apply, candidates need to make a record on the web. All applications must be in English.

Advantages

Most projects given to doctoral students are in the scope of $ 3,000-$ 15,000. Stipends to senior researchers and post-doctoral students can be offered up to $ 25,000.

Scholarship Application Deadline: For fall July 15th, 2019.

