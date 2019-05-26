DAAD Funding for Foreign Students from Friedrich Ebert Foundation – Apply

Do you want to study in Germany? There are many people who want to have a chance for being a student in some Universities in Germany. However, one of the problems that is often experienced by many people is financial problems. They knew that the tuition fees in Germany were not cheap, they had to have a lot of capital to be able to complete their education there. But actually it’s not a big problem, there are many solutions for those of you who really want to study there.

One solution is to register several scholarship programs offered for example DAAD funding for Foreign Students. DAAD – Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst is one of the institutions that informs at the same time the academic portal for students in Germany or also from foreign countries. There are various types of scholarships offered actually and one of them is the Friedrich Ebert Foundation. This is a Scholarship for International Students program.,

Who is eligible for the scholarship?

This scholarship is one of the special scholarships offered by DAAD specifically for international students. Even they can get fees per month as well as some tuition fees. But there are some things that must be known including those who deserve this scholarship:

Eligible Countries

Students come from Asia, Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe

Academic Requirements

This scholarship is indeed given to students who have outstanding academic history, highly-performing skills and experience, and meet certain specific criteria. Some criteria that must be met are some of them:

Accepted at one of the state-recognized higher-education institutions in Germany Good English skills Also, have German language skills with a ‘Test Deutsch als Fremdsprache’ with a level 4 score

The Value of Scholarship

The scholarships provided are quite large and promising. There are also a number of fees covered by this one scholarship. Some of them are as follows;

A monthly base = students will get an amount of EUR 750 for Bachelor, Diplom and Masters. While for Masters Courses, students will get EUR 850.

= students will get an amount of EUR 750 for Bachelor, Diplom and Masters. While for Masters Courses, students will get EUR 850. A health insurance = get also family allowance of EUR 276

How to Apply

For those of you who are interested in applying, there are several application requirements that must be prepared properly and correctly. What is meant? You can see the details below;

Proof of outstanding school or academic merit Having a commitment to the values of social democracy having sufficient knowledge of German Proof of first graded on academic achievement willing to get involved with the Foundation’s network

If you are able to fulfill a number of things requested by the requirement, then you can fill in the form here https://daad.de/go/en/stipa10000153

Deadline

There are no specified deadlines, so you can submit whenever you are interested to apply.

More Info/Link

For more information and details, you can visit and contact the contact information and website links below:

Address: Friedrich Ebert Foundation, Studienförderung, Godesberger Allee 149, 53175 Bonn, Germany

Contact:

Tel.: 0228/883-0

Fax: 0228/883-9225

E-Mail: stipendien@fes.de

Web: https://www.fes.de/studienfoerderung/grundfoerderung-fuer-auslaender-innen/

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)