Commonwealth Shared Scholarships for Candidates from Lower Middle Income Countries

For students who come from lower middle income or least developed countries, there is an opportunity for you to study in the UK. There is a scholarship program called Commonwealth Shared Scholarships, This scholarship can be an opportunity for students from many countries with low economic conditions to get education in top universities in the UK. The aim is to gain the human resource knowledge and skills required for sustainable development. This scholarship is only given to master level only, while for undergraduate or PhD students it is not.

Who Are Eligible to Get Commonwealth Shared Scholarships?

Then the question before you try to choose is to find out who can apply for the scholarship. Actually there are certain parties that are eligible and eligible to get this scholarship. Some of the participants in question include the following:

1. Eligible Countries

As mentioned above, the most feasible countries to obtain this are least developed and low income countries. Meanwhile, there are a number of country categories that have been determined and included in the above categories namely:

Mozambique

Nigeria

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Samoa

Sierra Leone

Solomon Islands

Bangladesh

Cameroon

Eswatini

The Gambia

Kiribati

Lesotho

Malawi

Sri Lanka

Tanzania

Tuvalu

Ghana

Guyana

India

Kenya

Uganda

Vanuatu

Zambia

2. Personal Eligibility

In addition, there are several important requirements that you should really fulfill well. Well before you apply the process; it’s good that you know well what are the terms and conditions that must be met. Here are some of them:

Be a citizen of low -middle income country (permanently)

Be ready to start study in the UK on academic September/October 2019

be unable to get study in UK without scholarship

Be not student or worker year in high income country

How to Apply

If you want to apply for this scholarship, then it will be highly recommended that you know well and correctly about what processes should be done. There are certain processes that you really need to know and understand everything well. You have to follow a number of steps so that you can understand and understand them.

Get LOA from one of the universities in the UK Meet several terms and conditions Perform account registration Sent application

Applications are only accepted online and applications that are sent online will be difficult to be processed.

Selection Process

Next thing you should know next is about the selection process. You can do the selection process with the terms and conditions made. At least two of them will be determined, including academic merit of the candidate and also a potential impact to develop the candidate’s home country.

More Info

For those of you who really want to apply for this scholarship, then you are advised to know well about more detailed information. If you really want to know how to detail information, you can refer to the following link:

Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK

