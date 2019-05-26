Clarendon Annual Fully-Funded Scholarship from Oxford University – APPLY

For many students, being able to study at Oxford University is one big dream. To be accepted on campus is not easy but requires a qualified experiences and outstanding academic skill. Besides that, money capital is also one of the important considerations that must be prepared. What if there is no money for tuition fees? You don’t worry because there are so many funding sources at Oxford University. One of them is Clarendon Fund, which is one of the scholarship programs offered officially by university for international students, especially in graduate level.

A Glimpse of Clarendon Fund

Clarendon Fund is a program of fully-funded scholarships offered and given to international students with excellent achievements. This scholarship is aimed at academically outstanding graduate students who need funding to complete their education at Oxford. This scholarship is launched in order to provide stimulate community of scholars in the world. The first time the Claredon fund was launched in 2001, and to date there are 2500 alumni from more than 70 countries in the world.

Subject and Level of Study

This scholarship is offered for graduate level not for undergraduate. The choices can be full-time or part-time masters and all DPhil courses. While for field studies, any subjects are eligible to apply this scholarship.

Scholarship Coverage

This scholarship will cover several costs including the following:

Tuition Fee

Living Cost

Any other expense

Scholarship Recipient Quota

This scholarship is given regularly every year and the recipient’s quota is very much. For the academic year 201-2020, the number of recipients of this scholarship is available and targeted at 140 recipients.

Eligibility Criteria

To get a Clarendon Scholarships, there are several criteria that must be known. These scholarships are awarded to academically-excellent students. Students must be able to provide and show the best proven and future potential. For the detail, here the eligible criteria must be fulfilled:

basis of outstanding academic tenable in all subject areas academically-excellent students best proven and future potential

Selection Process

To be able to pass this scholarship, of course there are several selection processes that must be done. Some of the selection processes certainly included several assessments carried out by the team or committee of the Oxford University scholarship. Some of those that make the judgment are:

academic track record

the proposed course of study

the motivation of study from student

How to Apply

To be able to apply for this scholarship, you are required to read in more detail the terms and conditions, documents that must be prepared, and several other procedures first. All detailed information about it can be read easily on the official website http://www.ox.ac.uk/clarendon/

Deadline

The acceptance of this scholarship application is open every year and usually registration starts from the end of the year and closes at the beginning of the year. While lectures, it can start from the middle of the year.

For those of you who are now looking for scholarship, it’s important to find and try to apply this Clarendon fully-funded scholarship from Oxford University.

