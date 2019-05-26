City University of Hong Kong Scholarship for International Students

Hong Kong has many and good universities. One of them is City University of Hong Kong which is one of the best campus choices there. Lots of people from all over the world came to be able to study there. University facilities and quality are very good, so it is not wrong if the tuition fees are expensive. But you don’t worry because there are a number of scholarship programs offered via City University of Hong Kong scholarship. The scholarship will certainly greatly help alleviate the costs that must be incurred by students while studying there.

Overview of City University of Hong Kong International Student Scholarship

The scholarship of City University of Hong Kong, it is a program funded by the Chinese government. Even financing is fully-funded so students do not have to pay anymore to be able to enjoy the best college on campus. It’s just that there is a selection process that must be met when you want to get the scholarship.

Level of Study

Also note that this scholarship is offered for bachelor programs. What about the master program? Don’t worry because there are many other scholarship schemes actually offered.

Eligibility Criteria

This scholarship is offered to only a few parties who do fulfill the eligibility criteria specified. Maybe a lot of people are curious and want to know what the criteria are that are pushed and must be fulfilled, such as:

Have an outstanding academic performance

Attain a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) up 3.2

Required to engage in a volunteer activity

Two Types of Scholarships

You must know that there are two scholarship offers offered. What are the offered scholarships? You can see some of the explanations as follows:

HKSAR Government Scholarship Fund

This scholarship is offered to students from several countries to study in Hong Kong with funding from the Hong Kong Government. This scholarship is offered to students who do meet criteria from several countries in Asia.

Outstanding Athletes Entrance Scholarship

In addition there are also a number of scholarships given to outstanding non-local athletes. So if you feel you are getting achievements in sports, then you can come and apply for this scholarship. This is a good opportunity for students who have sports achievements in any sports branch.

Scholarship Value

The amount of scholarships offered is quite large and promises actually. There are a number of scholarship financing schemes provided based on city university of Hong Kong fees in the campus, which include the following:

1st Year Entry for 4 years = total HK$120,000 (~US$15,400) or HK$30,000(~US$3,846) per annum

Advance Standing I for 3 years = get total HK$90,000 (~US$11,538)

How to Apply

If you are interested in applying, then you should listen and read in detail about what should be done well. You can read all the details of ‘how to apply’ in the following link:

http://www.cityu.edu.hk/international/udgadmission_scholarship.htm

That’s all the information about the city university of Hong Kong international student that must be known by many people and student from all over the world. Hopefully the City University of Hong Kong scholarship can be helpful for you.

