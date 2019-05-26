BW Offshore Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme 2019
BW Offshore is a leading global provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs.
Applications are invited for:Title: Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme
Details
BW Offshore Nigeria is delighted to announce its undergraduate Scholarship Scheme for Nigerian applicants intending to study Engineering courses at selected Nigerian Universities. The objective of the scheme is to provide financial support to twenty (20) Nigerians intending to study engineering courses that are relevant to the FPSO / Oil and Gas industry.
The following courses qualify for the award of scholarship at the following Universities:
Eligible Courses:
- Chemical Engineering
- Electrical/ Electronics / Instrumentation Engineering
- Civil / Structural Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Petroleum Engineering
Eligible Universities:
- University of Ibadan
- University of Nigeria
- University of Lagos
- Ahmadu Bello University
- Obafemi Awolowo University
Eligibility Criteria To qualify for the scholarship
Applicants must:
- Have gained full time admission into the above Nigerian tertiary Institution.
- Have completed their fist year and are on track to proceed to 200 Level
- Have a minimum of 4.0/5.0 CGPA
- Have a minimum of 5 credits including Mathematics and English in WAEC/NECO/GCE one sitting
- Display sound intellectual ability and leadership potential
- Not be a beneficiary of any other scholarship or grant
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates will be nominated by the respective Universities and departments based on their academic qualifications (CGPA).
All nominated candidates will be contacted directly by BW Offshore, using only official BW Offshore email address (bwonscholarships@bwoffshore.com) and requested to submit the following documentation via email:
- Admission Letter
- School identity card or valid means of school identification
- Passport Photograph (clear background not older than three months).
- Transcript or Result statement duly signed and stamped by the University stating previous session CGPA results clearly in English
- Court Affidavit in a case of any mismatch of name in any presented documentation.
- Academic Reference from candidates’ Head of Department
- Short Essay of no more than one page detailing why you need and should receive the Scholarship (not more than one typed page. Font Arial; Font size:11).
Note
- Following the review of selected candidates documentation and essay, shortlisted candidates w be invited for an aptitude test within 6-8 weeks from the application Closing date. The final stage of the process will be an interview with a panel of interviewers selected by BW Offshore
- The scholarship will cover tuition fees and a contribution towards living expenses.
