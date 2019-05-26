BW Offshore Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme 2019

BW Offshore is a leading global provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs.

Applications are invited for:Title: Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme

Details

BW Offshore Nigeria is delighted to announce its undergraduate Scholarship Scheme for Nigerian applicants intending to study Engineering courses at selected Nigerian Universities. The objective of the scheme is to provide financial support to twenty (20) Nigerians intending to study engineering courses that are relevant to the FPSO / Oil and Gas industry.

The following courses qualify for the award of scholarship at the following Universities:

Eligible Courses:

Chemical Engineering

Electrical/ Electronics / Instrumentation Engineering

Civil / Structural Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Eligible Universities:

University of Ibadan

University of Nigeria

University of Lagos

Ahmadu Bello University

Obafemi Awolowo University

Eligibility Criteria To qualify for the scholarship

Applicants must:

Have gained full time admission into the above Nigerian tertiary Institution.

Have completed their fist year and are on track to proceed to 200 Level

Have a minimum of 4.0/5.0 CGPA

Have a minimum of 5 credits including Mathematics and English in WAEC/NECO/GCE one sitting

Display sound intellectual ability and leadership potential

Not be a beneficiary of any other scholarship or grant

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates will be nominated by the respective Universities and departments based on their academic qualifications (CGPA).

All nominated candidates will be contacted directly by BW Offshore, using only official BW Offshore email address (bwonscholarships@bwoffshore.com) and requested to submit the following documentation via email:

Admission Letter

School identity card or valid means of school identification

Passport Photograph (clear background not older than three months).

Transcript or Result statement duly signed and stamped by the University stating previous session CGPA results clearly in English

Court Affidavit in a case of any mismatch of name in any presented documentation.

Academic Reference from candidates’ Head of Department

Short Essay of no more than one page detailing why you need and should receive the Scholarship (not more than one typed page. Font Arial; Font size:11).

Note

Following the review of selected candidates documentation and essay, shortlisted candidates w be invited for an aptitude test within 6-8 weeks from the application Closing date. The final stage of the process will be an interview with a panel of interviewers selected by BW Offshore

The scholarship will cover tuition fees and a contribution towards living expenses.

