Apply for The Orange Knowledge Programme Scholarship from Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Dutch government through Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers scholarship programs for international students to study in Netherlands. The scholarship was given both individuals as well as organizations to develop their knowledge, capacity and skills in many ways. The focus is adjusted to the priority themes in the program countries. This scholarship is very helpful for students from several countries to be able to study in Netherlands with free or discounted tuition fees.

Eligibility Criteria of

Do you want to get the scholarship in Netherland? It will be big chance if you fulfill the criteria provided. Criteria that must be met are not so difficult and even tend to be easier. If you do feel that you meet the criteria referred to below, you just apply. Here are the criteria:

You have to get legal and valid passport, at least three months after you propose the registration. You have to get government statement that your company is eligible to follow the scholarship program. You have to get the statement of your current employer in certain company that suitable with Nuffic format. The statement must include your commitment to your company. You are not an employer in big organization that can develop the staff perfectly.

The Value of Scholarship

There is no amount of scholarship in this program, but you will get supplement salary that will be received during your study in Netherland. The supplement salary can be used to fulfill your daily needs of live such as visa, study fee, travel, as well as insurance. Of course, your live in Netherland will be valuable by getting the scholarship.

Level and Subject of Study

To find level and subject of study in order to get the scholarship; you can use the feature of Studyfinder. On the Studyfinder area, you can use the filter of OKP qualified. Please get the contact details about the institutions that suitable there. There are two level studies which are offered by this scholarship including:

Short courses (2 – 12 months)

Master’s programmes (12 – 24 months)

How To Apply the Scholarship

There are several procedures that must be done when applying for this scholarship. What are the procedures in question? The procedure is very easy and you should know and follow it well. Some of them are as follows:

The application must register The Dutch institution will decide who nominates candidates are Embassies will check eligibility and assess applications Selection results will be published Grants will be awarded

After you have read the criteria needed; make sure that you know more about OKP information and don’t forget to click the official website of the scholarship by clicking link below https://www.studyinholland.nl/study/scholarships/highlighted-scholarships/orange-knowledge-programme

The Deadline of Scholarship

The deadline of scholarship is depended on the course and University. As your guideline, the scholarship will be held on 7th February 2019, 6th June 2019 and 5th September 2019. Notice the dates above in order to keep your chance in obtaining the scholarship.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)