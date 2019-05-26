Apply for Erasmus Mundus Scholarships 2019/2020 for Study Abroad

Erasmus Mundus Scholarships 2019/2020 for Study Abroad.

European Union is now accepting entries from all citizens around the country for the 2019 annual Erasmus Mundus Scholarship. The deadline for submission of entries for the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship is between October 2019 and January 2020.



Erasmus Mundus Scholarships

If you have your mind set on studying in Europe, the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) programme is the perfect opportunity to both learn and develop yourself through new experiences in more than one European country. The greatest advantage of taking an EMJMD is the opportunity of having most of your costs covered. How’s that for exciting news?

It’s important to mention that the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree is a new initiative, which is part of the Erasmus+ programmes, and it should not be confused with the similar Erasmus Mundus project that ended in 2013.

The Erasmus Mundus Scholarships 2019, funded by the European Union, are exclusively awarded to students coming from both EU and non-EU countries that have been selected to attend one of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Programmes at Masters or Doctorate level.

The programme offers full-time scholarships and/or fellowships that cover monthly allowance, participation costs, traveling and insurance costs of the students. The Erasmus Mundus Scholarship amounts can vary according to the level of studies, the duration of studies, and the scholar’s nationality (scholarships for non-EU students are higher than for EU students).

About Erasmus Mundus (EMJMD) Programme.

It is a highly rated international study programme that is offered by a group of European higher education institutions (at least two). The study period will be spent in at least two of the programme countries.

If you’re wondering how long this programme will actually take to complete, you’ll be glad to find out that it ranges between 12-24 months, which is very common for a Master’s programme. You’ll have plenty of time to study and explore Europe’s culture, landscapes and ancient history.

Who can apply for the EMJMD?

Any student can apply, regardless of their country of origin, as long as they already have a Bachelor’s degree. Depending on the legislation of the countries you will study the EMJMD in, the Bachelor’s degree can be replaced if you manage to prove that you have the equivalent level of learning.

This means that some countries may allow you to apply for a Joint Master Degree as long as you manage to pass one of their own tests that prove you have the level of knowledge expected from a regular Bachelor’s graduate.

What is the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship?

This is a scholarship that covers your participation costs to the EMJMD. The scholarship will pay for:

tuition fees

insurance

library or laboratory costs

other costs that are required in order to participate in your chosen Master’s degree

In order to receive this financial support, you have to first be admitted onto one of the courses and then be selected for a scholarship. The amount will depend on the duration of the programme and your country of origin.

For example, students from non-EU countries will receive larger scholarships. Please make sure to check the official programme page in order to discover all the funding options available.

Here is the list of Erasmus Mundus Scholarship for Developing Countries:

1. Joint Masters and PhD Erasmus Mundus Scholarships for Study in Europe

Applications are been submitted for the Joint Masters and PhD Erasmus Mundus Scholarships for Study in Europe 2019/2020, eligible persons are by this notice invited to hurry and apply for this program before the deadline

Apply Here

2. Masters in Research and Innovation in Higher Education (MARIHE) Scholarships for International Students (Erasmus Mundus) 2019/2020

The Masters in Research and Innovation in Higher Education (MARIHE) Scholarship. Application Period for student intake in August 2019 (Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Degree Scholarship) is now open.

Apply Here

3. 75 Courses For Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Degree Scholarships 2019-2020

Erasmus Mundus is a cooperation and mobility programme in the field of higher education that aims to enhance the quality of European higher education and to promote dialogue and understanding between people and cultures through cooperation with Third-Countries.

Apply Here

4. Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Programs in Denmark

Through the Erasmus Mundus scheme, both EU/EEA and non-EU/EAA students can apply for a scholarship to undertake specific Master’s degree programmes that are offered jointly by a Danish institution and another European university or college.

Apply Here

5. Erasmus Mundus Scholarship in Scotland

The University of Glasgow, Scotland is delighted to invite applications for the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship. The Scholarship is aimed at sponsoring International Studentson a 2 years Masters degree programme at the University.

Apply Here

6. Erasmus Education Fund Scholarships for International Students in the Netherlands

Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands invites applications for the Erasmus Education Fund Scholarships for International Students in the Netherlands. The scholarship is open to students from all nationalities studying at either undergraduate level or master’s degree level, and it is available across all faculties.

Apply Here

7. Erasmus Mundus International MSc Scholarships in Computational Mechanics

International Center for Numerical Methods in Engineering is inviting applications for Erasmus Mundus Scholarships. The Master of Science in Computational Mechanics is designed for students who wish to excel in the field of computational mechanics.

The Erasmus Mundus Master in Computational Mechanics is a two-year master programme that exploits the complementarity of five leading universities with a long tradition of research and teaching in Simulation engineering.

Apply Here

8. Erasmus Mundus Master Scholarships in Renewable Energy in Marine Environment

Erasmus Mundus scholarships are available to pursue Masters in Renewable Energy in the Marine Environment. These scholarships are open to higher education for students from Developing Countries and Europe.

The Master in Renewable Energy in the Marine Environment (REM) is an Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) offered by four universities: the University of the Basque Country, University of Strathclyde, Norwegian University of Science and Technology and École Centrale de Nantes.

Apply Here

9. Erasmus Mundus Scholarship for International Students

These are a list of Erasmus Mundus Scholarship 2019 For International students, take a look at them, one of these might be the opportunity you are looking for, The WSF team has arranged all the details you need to be a part of Erasmus Mundus Scholarship 2019.

Here is a list of Erasmus Mundus Scholarship for International Students:

Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree Scholarships in Media Arts Cultures

Erasmus Mundus Scholarships for International Students

Erasmus Mundus Scholarships in Agricultural Development and NRM

Erasmus Mundus Scholarships in Coastal and Marine Engineering and Management

Apply Here

10. Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree Scholarships in Media Arts Cultures

Media Arts Cultures is a joint Erasmus Mundus Masters developed by a consortium of four universities. This two-year master’s degree with a workload of 120 ECTS credits (four semesters) grants a joint degree (Master of Arts in Media Arts Cultures).

The MediaAC consortium, formed by four influential universities and global partners in the creative and cultural sector, is dedicated to training a new generation of professionals based on the future needs of the sector and rigorous academic training.

Apply Now

11. Erasmus Mundus Scholarships for International Students

Apply Now

12. Erasmus Mundus Scholarships in Agricultural Development and NRM

The Agris Mundus Masters course is a two-year training programme of 120 ECTS (European Credits Transfer System) in agricultural development and management of natural resources.

The Agris Mundus Masters course objectives are to train students to cope with the current global/international concerns in agriculture and rural development. Graduates will be qualified to identify and critically analyze key factors shaping the development of crops, forests and animal production, the management of research and rural development projects and finally, the sustainable use of natural resources and the environment.

Apply Now

13. Erasmus Mundus Scholarships in Coastal and Marine Engineering and Management

The Erasmus Mundus Master in Coastal and Marine Engineering and Management (CoMEM) is a two-year, English taught international Master’s programme, in which five high-rated European universities participate. As a student, you will familiarise yourself with the key issues involved in providing sustainable, environmentally friendly, legally and economically acceptable solutions to various problems in the CoMEM field.

Apply Now

How to Apply for an EMJMD?

You can simply apply to one of these Erasmus Mundus programmes available on our website:

Chemical Innovation and Regulation – University of Algarve, Portugal

Space Science and Technology – Luleå University of Technology, Sweden

MaMaSelf – Adam Mickiewicz University Poznan, Poland

Journalism, Media and Globalisation – Aarhus University, Denmark

Functional Advanced Materials and Engineering (FAME) – Grenoble INP Institute of Engineering Univ. Grenoble Alpes, France

Nanoscience and Nanotechnology – Faculty of Engineering Science, Belgium

If you want to check out more Erasmus Mundus Master’s courses, you can consult the official EMJMD Catalogue where you will find an entire list of courses waiting for you.

Students, doctoral candidates, teachers, researchers and other academic staff should address their applications directly to the selected Erasmus Mundus masters and doctoral programmes (Action 1) and to the selected Erasmus Mundus partnerships (Action 2), in accordance with the application conditions defined by the selected consortium/partnership

You are advised to consult in advance the websites of each of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Programmes that interest you. There you will find all necessary information concerning the content of the course, its structure, the scholarship amounts as well as the application and selection procedures. Deadline varies depending on the programme but falls around December to January.

It is important to visit the official website (link below) and an EMJMD site for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.

APPLICATION LINK.

