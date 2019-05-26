Annual Program of Australia Awards Scholarships for Partner Countries

Australia is committed to providing long-term awards or grants for education. They open opportunities for students from various parts of the world to study on campuses in Australia. Students are offered an offer to be able to study there for free. One of them is through the Australia Awards Scholarships program which is administered by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. This scholarship is given in order to contribute to grow the education skill for countries which have a bilateral cooperation with AUS in particular.

Who is the scholarship for?

This scholarship is actually offered specifically for Australia’s partner countries. This is based on the effort and process of bilateral agreement diplomacy with these countries. What countries are entitled to this scholarship? Scholarships are more specifically for Indo-Pacific regions, such as:

Wallis and Futuna

Vietnam

Vanuatu

Tuvalu

Tonga

Timor-Leste

Sri Lanka

Solomon Islands

Samoa

Republic of Palau

Philippines

Papua New Guinea

Palestinian Territories

Pakistan

Nepal

Nauru

Myanmar

Mongolia

Marshall Islands

Maldives

Laos

Kiribati

Indonesia

Fiji

Federated States of Micronesia

Cambodia

Bhutan

Bangladesh

Africa

Level of Study

You can study on several campuses in the Australian universities and Technical and Further Education (TAFE) categories. In addition, this scholarship can also be included for training education as well as.

Undergraduate

Postgraduate

Training

Value of Scholarship

Then the next question is about the costs coverage of scholarship value. What scholarships cover anything? To answer these questions, you can see some of the detailed explanations as follows:

Airfare to and from Australia (Economy class) Tuition fee (full funded) Text books, study materials and Accommodation cost (but just once) Contribution to Living Expenses (CLE) (just for basic needs) Cost for field work Basic medical needs with Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) Pre-course English (PCE) fees

How to Apply

After looking at what is offered on value scholarship, it is clear that there are many benefits offered. Now the next thing to know is about how to get the scholarship? Check out a few explanations for the method as follows:

Before Apply – Before you try to apply for this scholarship, there are several important statements that you have to do and fulfill. What are the things that are meant?

Open and check the schedule of opening and closing dates

Read the policy handbook (click here)

Prepared the copy applications

Applying online – then you have to continue to the next step of the applying scholarship. What must to do in this step? Here the ways:

Go to http://oasis.dfat.gov.au/

Register account

Answer the questions

Get username and password

Send application

Make sure to submit the real data because forms can’t be changed

If you ge problem on applying by oasis, then you can use alternative ways namely sending form /application by email.

Deadline

The deadline for this application of Australia Awards Scholarships is sometimes different from one country to another. But for 2020 intake. That is the last deadline, but sometimes there is a difference between one country and another. You can check the deadline at participating countries at this LINK

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)