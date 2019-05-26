Amatoritsese Gagar Foundation – Applications are hereby invited from less privileged students in federal tertiary institutions in Nigeria of Warri-North, Warri-South and Warri-South/West local Govt. Area of Delta State origin for the Amatoritsese Gagar Foundation Scholarship Award for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Amatoritsese Gagar Foundation Scholarship Award 2019/2020

Eligibility

Applicants must have evidence of good academic performance and be in great need of financial assistance to complete their academic programmes.

Application Closing Date

31st May, 2019.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should Applications in candidate’s handwriting (which should not be more than 2 pages) clearly stating status of parents and detailed reasons why the applicant believes that he/she should be considered for the award. Name of Institution, current level, course of study and likely the date of completion of studies should be included in the application. The applicant should also provide personal details such as functional e-mail address, GSM contact number, and information that may help the applicants.

Application must be accompanied with the following:

Evidence of Local Government of Origin obtained from applicants Local Government Council

Letter of introduction duly signed by current Head of Department

Details of recent/last academic record duly stamped from Division of Exams and Records or Dean of Student Affairs

Photocopy of current Student Identification Card issued by the institution, Department or Faculty

Evidence of registration for current semester/academic session

Applications, accompanied with relevant documents, should be submitted to:

The Secretary,

Amatoritsese Gagar Foundation

P.O. Box 4707, Warri,

Delta State.

Or

Applications may also be submitted electronically to: amatoritsese.gagar@hotmail.com

Note: Qualifying test (written and/or oral) may be conducted for applicants at a date to be announced later.

