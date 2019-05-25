Tuition And Accommodation Scholarships At The University Of The Arts London – UK 2019

Applications are invited for the Tuition And Accommodation Scholarship Program which is awarded to applicants who wants to pursue a degree program at University of the Arts London(UAL) UK.

The scholarship provides a £25,000 award to cover tuition fee charges and make a contribution towards living costs. Scholarship recipients will also be offered International Students House (ISH) accommodation for the duration of their study.

Application Deadline: 31st May 2019

Eligible Countries: Afghanistan, Angola, Armenia, Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon,, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Dem. Rep., Congo, Rep., Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, arab Rep., El Salvador, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, The, Georgia, Ghana, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Honduras, Jordan, Kenya, Kiribati, Korea, Dem. People’s Rep., Kosovo, Kyrgyz Republic, Lao PDR, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Micronesia, Fed. Sts., Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Rwanda, São Tomé and Principe, Senegal, SierraLeone, Solomon Islands, Somalia,South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Swaziland, Syrian Arab Republic, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan ,Vanuatu, Vietnam, West Bank and Gaza, Yemen, Rep, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

To be taken at (country): University of the Arts London, UK

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

Be an International student from the listed countries for tuition fee purposes; and

for tuition fee purposes; Have Applied to study a full-time taught Master’s course at UAL (Your course must offer either an M ARCH, MA, MFA, MRes or MSc qualification) starting in the academic year of 2019/20;

have an household income must be £35,000 or less (or the equivalent exchange value in a qualifying countries currency) at the point of scholarship application.

Application Process: Once you’ve submitted a fully completed application for a qualifying course we’ll send you an email with details about how (if you meet the eligibility criteria) you can apply for a UAL International Postgraduate Scholarship.

In your application you’ll be asked to evidence with documentation that you qualify for the overseas category for tuition fee purposes. For example you may be asked for a copy of your immigration documents, ID card or formal evidence of your address.

Please note that you need to submit your fully completed course application by 4pm BST on Friday 24 May 2019 in order to have time to send you a UAL International Postgraduate Scholarships online application form.

Your completed UAL International Postgraduate Scholarship application form and supporting evidence must be submitted by 4pm BST on Friday 31 May 2019.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

