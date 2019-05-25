Melbourne International Undergraduate Scholarships – Apply

The International Undergraduate Scholarships were established by the University of Melbourne in recognition of the significant contribution made by international students to the diversity of the University’s student population.

Host Institution(s):

University of Melbourne, Australia

Field of study:

Any undergraduate degree offered at University of Melbourne

Number of Awards:

Approximately 50

Target group:

International students

Scholarship value/inclusions:

This scholarship provides either a:

• $10,000 tuition fee remission in the first year of an undergraduate degree,

• 50% fee remission for the three year duration of an undergraduate degree, or

• 100% fee remission for the three year duration of an undergraduate degree

Eligibility:

To be considered for a fee remission scholarship you must:

• be a citizen of a country other than Australia and New Zealand and not a permanent resident of Australia;

• have received an unconditional offer for an undergraduate course;

• have achieved excellent final year school results, such as:

– at least four A* grades in the GCE A Levels – at least 97% in an approved foundation program – at least a score of 43 in the International Baccalaureate (IB)



• not have previously undertaken any tertiary studies (excluding extension studies completed as part of a year 12 program);

Application instructions:

No application is required. You will be automatically considered for this award. All eligible students who have received an unconditional offer for admission to an undergraduate degree will automatically be considered. The deadline is the admissions deadline.

It is important to visit the official website to access the application form for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.

Website:

Official Scholarship Website: https://scholarships.unimelb.edu.au/awards/melbourne-international-undergraduate-scholarship

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)