Man Reveals how to Retrieve ones Money From Internet Fraudsters – Must Read

A Nigerian man took to popular networking platform, Twitter to reveal how one can get his\her money back from online fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo in Nigeria.

According to the man, identified as ‏‏The Morris Monye Factor, banks now have a fraud desk where such complaints are laid as mandated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He wrote 3 steps to getting ones money back after being scammed.

1. You can get your money back from online fraudsters (If you can follow through). CBN has now mandated all banks to open a fraud desk to handle cases. The bank will investigate, prosecute and reverse such dubious transactions even though the scammer has withdrawn the money. 2. Say you use UBA and you paid money into your instagram seller’s(scammer) Zenith account, you can simply send a mail to frauddesk@zenithbank.com. Make sure you copy the CBN at cpd@cbn.gov.ng (This puts the banks on their toes). 3. The banks should block such a suspicious account IMMEDIATELY a complaint is received via the fraud desk. They can receive customer’s STOP-TRANSACTION complaints to block their own account.

He also advised that people can visit CBN’s website for more details on how the proceed use works.

