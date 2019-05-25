Fulbright Foreign Student Program in USA – Apply

The Fulbright Foreign Student Program enables graduate students, young professionals and artists from abroad to study and conduct research in the United States at U.S. universities or other academic institutions.

Host Institution(s):

USA Universities and Academic Institutions

Field(s) of study:

Fulbright encourages applications from all fields, including interdisciplinary ones.

Number of Awards:

Approximately 4,000 foreign students receive Fulbright scholarships each year.

Target group:

International students from 155 countries around the world

Scholarship value/duration:

Generally, the grant funds tuition, airfare, a living stipend, and health insurance, etc. The Fulbright program provides funding for the duration of the study.

See the official website and country specific websites for the complete list of scholarship benefits.

Eligibility:

Program eligibility and selection procedures vary widely by country. Please see the country specific websites to find information about the Fulbright Program in your home country, including eligibility requirements and application guidelines.

Application instructions:

All Foreign Student Program applications are processed by bi-national Fulbright Commissions/Foundations or U.S. Embassies. Therefore, foreign students must apply through the Fulbright Commission/Foundation or U.S. Embassy in their home countries. Deadline varies per country but is around February to October annually.

It is important to visit the official website (link found below) and the country specific websites for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.

Website/Links:

Official Scholarship Website: http://foreign.fulbrightonline.org/about/foreign-fulbright

