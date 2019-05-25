Bristol University Think Big Scholarships For International Students, UK – 2019

The Bristol University is providing £500,000 to Interested applicants who are willing and ready to pursue an Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program is committed to helping and nurturing global talent to produce the future leaders of tomorrow.

Application Deadlines:

31st March 2019 (CLOSED)

30th June 2019

Eligible Countries: International

To Be Taken At (Country): University of Bristol, UK

Eligible Field Of Study: Any full-time Undergraduate programme (except Medicine, Dentistry and Veterinary Science) or Postgraduate programme offered at the University

Type: Undergraduate, Postgraduate

Number of Awards: 26 Undergraduate scholarships AND 26 Postgraduate scholarships.

Value of Award: Award covers between 25 and 100 per cent of tuition fees for the duration of your course.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must have applied or applying to Bristol University, UK

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Applicants must have excellent academic records

Application Process: To apply for this scholarship, complete the application form and email it to international-partnerships@bristol.ac.uk by the deadline. Please complete all required fields.

See Undergraduate Application Form Here

See Postgraduate Application Form Here

Visit Undergraduate Program Webpage For More Information

Visit Postgraduate Program Webpage For More Information

