Adelaide Scholarships International (ASI) – Apply

The University of Adelaide offers Adelaide Scholarships International (ASI) to attract high quality overseas postgraduate students to areas of research strength in the University of Adelaide to support its research effort.

Host Institution(s):

University of Adelaide, Australia

Level/Field(s) of study:

Any Masters degree by Research or Doctoral Research Degree offered at the University

Number of Scholarships:

Limited.

Target group:

International students (except New Zealand)

Scholarship value/inclusions/duration:

The scholarship includes course tuition fees, annual living allowance ($27,082 in 2018), and overseas student health cover (if award holder holds a subclass 500 visa).

The scholarship is awarded for two years for a Masters degree by Research and three years for a Doctoral research degree (an extension is possible for doctoral programs only),

Eligibility:

In order to be eligible, applicants are required to have successfully completed at least the equivalent of an Australian First Class Honours degree (this is a four year degree with a major research project in the final year). All qualifying programs of study must be successfully completed. Scholarships will be awarded on academic merit and research potential. Extra-curricular achievements are not considered.

International applicants must not hold a research qualification regarded by the University of Adelaide to be equivalent to an Australian Research Doctorate degree or, if undertaking a Research Masters degree, not hold a research qualification regarded by the University of Adelaide to be equivalent to or higher than an Australian Research Masters degree.

International applicants who have not provided evidence of their meeting the minimum English language proficiency requirements for direct entry by the scholarship closing date, or who have completed a Pre-Enrolment English Program to meet the entry requirements for the intended program of study, are not eligible.

Candidates are required to enrol in the University of Adelaide as ‘international students’ and must maintain ‘international student’ status for the duration of their enrolment in the University. Citizens and Permanent Residents of Australia, and citizens of New Zealand are ineligible.

See the official website (link found below) for complete eligibility criteria.

Application instructions:

To apply, you must submit a formal application for Admission and a Scholarship via the online application system. There is no application fee. The next deadlines is 30 April 2019 for Semester 2, 2019 and 31 August 2019 for Semester 1, 2020.

It is important to visit the official website (link found below) to access the online application system and for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.

Website:

Official Scholarship Website: http://www.adelaide.edu.au/graduatecentre/scholarships/research-international/opportunities/adelaide-scholarship-international/

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)