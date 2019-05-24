UNSW Gail Kelly Global Leaders award in Australia, 2019 – apply

With the aiming of providing an opportunity for Australian and South African students, University of New South Wales is offering Gail Kelly Global Leaders award in Australia for session 2019-2020.

The fund is established for brilliant candidates, who want to study an undergraduate degree at UNSW and develop potential and skills through participation in the international exchange program.

University of New South Wales is a top-tier university in Australia as a member of the Australian ‘Group of Eight’. It offers bachelor, master and doctoral degrees and ranked 45th in the world, and 2nd in New South Wales according to the 2018 QS World University Rankings.

Why at University of New South Wales? The university empowers students with the skills to successfully develop their careers in their chosen field. Here candidates can access a large number of employment opportunities.

Application Deadline: May 24, 2019

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Australian and South African citizen

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree in any subject

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, applicants be an undergraduate student from the faculty of commerce, University of cape town, South Africa; and must be accepted for a minimum of one semester of study on exchange at UNSW business school.

How to Apply

How to apply: If you are interested in this education award, then you need to be registered as an undergraduate student at the University of New South Wales. After enrolling at the university, claimants can apply for the bursary.

Supporting Documents: Submit the copies of transcripts, statement of purpose, letter of motivation, letter of recommendation, CV standardized test scores.

Admission Requirements: For admission, applicants need to hold the high school diploma or equivalent with a minimum of 6 grade 12 U or M courses, including all required courses.

Language Requirement: Seekers must have to meet the Standard English language proficiency (ELP) requirements.

Benefits: The bursary will be awarded worth up to $20,000 to each successful scholar.

