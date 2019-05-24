UBA Partners with MasterCard to Reward Loyal Customers with All-Expense Paid Trip to 2019 UEFA Champions League

Leading Pan-African Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) PLC in partnership with leading global payments and technology company, Mastercard recently announced lucky winners of the all expense paid trips to the Semi-Finals and Finals of the 2019 UEFA Champions League. The winners (all UBA Mastercard holders) and their plus ones graced the semi finals in Liverpool & Amsterdam earlier this month.

Africa’s Global Bank, UBA stated its commitment to reward and pamper loyal customers, who will be treated to a priceless and unforgettable experience inclusive of flights, visas, 5-star accommodation and tickets to watch the semi-finals & final match of the UEFA Champions League as well an opportunity to enjoy so much more with MasterCard Platinum Access through the UBA-Mastercard Loyal Customer Reward.

“As we celebrate our 70 years of Banking and excellence, this is our way of rewarding customers for their continued patronage to the UBA brand. There will be many more this year as we want to continue to appreciate all our customers…” the Group Head, Marketing, UBA Plc., Mrs. Dupe Olusola said.

She added, “The UEFA Champions League is the most sought-after trophy in club football competition, and one of the most followed sporting spectacles in the world. To this end, we decided to partner MasterCard and UEFA in bringing the most iconic and cherished moments in the history of football to our esteemed and loyal customers who are the reason we are so successful.

We realize that, a lot of our customers love football and we feel giving them this treasured experience while they are pampered in far-away Spain is the way to go. These are the moments that make football such a passionate sport and we want to share these moments and experiences with our loyal customers across Nigeria and Africa,”

Open to all existing and new UBA Platinum MasterCard holders, 12 winners from Nigeria and 11 other African countries will share the enthralling experience of watching the finals live with a loved one as well as enjoy the great ambience of host cities of the Semi-Finals or Finals (Madrid). The participating countries are Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia.

