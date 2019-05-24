Scholarships for Masters Students at University of Naples Federico II in Italy 2019 – Apply

The Department of Economics and Statistics of the University of Naples Federico II (UNINA), within the Program “Dipartimenti di Eccellenza”, invites applicants for its scholarship programme for the academic year 2019-20.

Scholarships will be awarded to graduate students who enrol in one of the following 2-year Master programmes offered by the Department of Economics and Statistics:

Laurea Magistrale in Economics and Finance “LMEF” – entirely taught in English

Laurea Magistrale in Economia e Commercio “LMEC”

Laurea Magistrale in Finanza

Worth of Award

The Selection Committee sets the number and amount of each scholarship.

Foreign candidates (Type A) can expect scholarships up to 7,000 euro in two instalments: – 50% after the enrolment of the recipient in the first year; – 50% after the enrolment of the recipient in the second year;

Italian candidates (Type B) can expect scholarship up to 4,000 euro in two instalments: – 50% after the enrolment of the recipient in the first year; – 50% after the enrolment of the recipient in the second year;

Foreign candidates for a double degree (Type C) can expect scholarships up to 4,000 euro in one instalment after enrolment to the program.

Tuition fees are waived for foreign citizens but taxes need to be paid separately and amount to €156,00 (a regional tax on higher education and stamp duty).

Eligibility

Applicants must hold an undergraduate degree or equivalent and have a solid undergraduate training in economics and/or quantitative subjects.

In order to enrol in LMEF, applicants must also have a good command of the English language.

Three types of scholarships will be awarded:

Two-year scholarships for foreign students (Type A);

Two-year scholarships for students who obtain their undergraduate degree from a university outside the Campania Region (Type B).

One-year scholarships for foreign students participating in a Double Degree Program with the University of Naples Federico II (Type C);

How to Apply

Applications must be emailed to mef@unina.it together with the following documents in a pdf file (preferably, a single file):

Application form (see Annex 1);

Curriculum Vitae;

Official transcript of his/her undergraduate degree, displaying the final grade (if applicable), the list of exams taken and their grades. If the applicant has not yet graduated, he/she must send a statement that the official transcript and its translation will be provided by October 31st 2019;

For applicants to LMEF, a certificate of good working knowledge of written and spoken English (TOEFL, First Cambridge Certificate, Proficiency in English, IELTS or equivalent). Alternatively, applicants must provide a personal declaration that they will be able to attend courses in English and will be contacted for an interview;

Statement of purpose (one page, no more than 2.000 characters);

Passport scan.

Applicants must also provide a reference letter by a professor from the applicant’s university, that must be sent by the letter writer to dip.scienze-econ-stat@unina.it, mef@unina.it

Deadline: APPLICATION DEADLINE IS JUNE 15, 2019, AT 12.00 (Italian Time)

Click here for more details and to apply(PDF)

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)