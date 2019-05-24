NNPC’s Employment Aptitude Test to Hold on June 1 – See Details

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has fixed Saturday, June 1, 2019 as the date for the aptitude test that shortlisted candidates must undergo, being part of the recruitment process.

In a series of tweets via its verified Twitter handle @NNPC group Thursday, the Corporation said the recruitment exercise, which kicked off via nationwide adverts in the national dailies and online media on March 13, 2019, and followed by the shortlisting of qualified candidates which commenced from about 27 March, 2019, has entered a third phase.

Referencing a Press release signed by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC stated that shortlisting of candidates for the exercise had been concluded, and that shortlisted candidates have been scheduled to sit for Computer Based Test on Saturday, 1st June, 2019 across the country.

“Notification of progression to the next stage has been sent to all shortlisted candidates via text and e-mail, while other details such as test centre and time will be sent on or before the 27th of May, 2019,” the release stated.

Ughamadu relayed that validation of credentials of candidates would be a continuous process throughout the exercise, stressing that candidates discovered not to meet the requirements or who had presented false documents at any stage would be withdrawn from the exercise.

Source: THISDAY

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)