NNPC/Addax Petroleum Scholarship Award 2019 -Apply

NNPC/ADDAX Scholarship for this Year 2019: If you are still wondering whether NNPC/ADDAX Scholarship form is out for 2019 then continue reading for the latest good news.

The Addax Petroleum Development (Nigerian) Limited (APDNL) Joint Venture in pursuance of its Corporate Social Responsibility invites suitably qualified applicants for its 2018/2019 Session Tertiary Scholarship Scheme.

NNPC/Addax Petroleum Scholarship Award 2019

To qualify for consideration, applicants MUST be:

Registered Full TIME undergraduates in Nigerian Tertiary Institutions

Certified 100 level students at the time of application (Only students admitted in 2018/2019 academic session)

For OND students, the award will be for 2 years only

NOTE: The following categories of students should not apply:

200 level students and above

HND students

Current beneficiaries of similar Awards from other Companies and Agencies

Only Indigenes of APDNL Host Communities in Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Imo States SHOULD apply for the Host Communities Merit Award.

NOTE: The aptitude test will take place at designated centers to be communicated to applicants on a later date and applicants are to fully bear the cost of transportation to and from Aptitude test centres.

How to Apply for NNPC / Addax Petroleum Scholarship Award.

1. Before you start this application, ensure you have clearly scanned copies of the following documents

Passport photograph with white background not more than 3 months old (450px by 450px not more than 200kb)

School ID Card

O’level Certificate

Admission Letter

Birth Certificate

Proof of Local Government Area of Origin

Letter from Community Leader (Only Applicants for Host Communities Merit Award)

JAMB Result

2. Ensure the documents are named according to what they represent to avoid mixing up documents during upload

3. Ensure you attach the appropriate documents when asked to upload

4. Ensure to provide valid Email and Phone Contact for effective communication

To apply, follow the steps below:

1. Click on “Apply Now” tab.

2. Click on “Register Now” to create an account.

3. Proceed to your email box to activate your account

4. Click on www.scholastica.ng/schemes/addaxscholarship to return to Scholarship site

5. Enter your registered email and password to upload your information.

6. Enter your personal information, National Identification Number (if available), educational information, other information and upload required scanned documents.

7. Ensure the name used in application matches the names on all documentation in same order. Upload a sworn affidavit or certificate if otherwise.

8. Ensure you view all documents after uploading, to eliminate errors during uploading.

9. When asked to upload photo, a passport photograph with a white background is preferable.

10. Recheck application information to avoid errors

11. Click “Apply Now” to submit information

12. You will receive an email and a sms that confirms your application was successful.

13. Return to www.scholastica.ng, enter your Email and Password to download your profile and proceed to have your Head of Department sign the document.

14. Upload a scanned copy of the signed profile, this would be used for verification.

15. If National Identification Number (NIN) number was not available in step 6, to obtain your National Identification Number (NIN)

Visit http://ninenrol.gov.ng to register and learn more about the National Identity Number

Click “Create Account” and fill in the required fields

Login with Email and Password to complete the form

After completion, schedule a date for photo and finger print capture

Visit any of the capture centres https://www.nimc.gov.ng/?q=nin-registration-centres to complete the registration process and obtain your National Identity Number

You can also do your total registration at the NIMC office

16. Return to www.scholastica.ng/schemes/addaxscholarship and update application with National Identification Number (NIN) to ensure completion

Note:

Multiple applications attract a disqualification penalty from the Scholarship Board

Obtaining NIN is not compulsory in order to complete your application

The application deadline is strictly 26th May, 2019. Students are encouraged to submit their applications well in advance of the deadline.

