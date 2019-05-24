CSCSE HND Scholarships for Chines Students at the University of Salford in the UK, 2019 – APPLY

Ready to pursue a degree level course but worried about the cost? Here is your solution! The University of Salford is offering CSCSE HND Scholarships program.

In partnership with the Chinese Service Centre for Scholarly Exchange, this bursary is available for CSCSE applicants to support them financially in their studies in the UK.

Opened in 1896, the University of Salford became a College of Advanced Technology in 1956 and received its royal charter in 1967. It is organized into seven schools and offers many degree level courses.

Why at the University of Salford? At Salford, students will have a great opportunity to choose different courses and demonstrating their talent in many fields. They will develop their personality and become a new confident person.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Citizens from the Chinese Service Centre for Scholarly Exchange and are worthy.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: For this grant, they can join an undergraduate or postgraduate degree program at the university.

Admissible Criteria: Must be enrolling as full-time students.

How to Apply

How to apply: For being a part of this fund, you need to take admission in an undergraduateor postgraduate degree program at the university. After the admission, you will be automatically selected according to your eligibilities.

Supporting Documents: Language proficiency score, curriculum vitae, copy of the passport and academic transcripts should be submitted.

Admission Requirements: Aspirants have to complete their previous studies before applying to this course.

Language Requirement: Candidates are bound to show their English language ability by taking TOEFL or IELTS test.

Benefits: The funded award will worth £5000 for this course at the university.

