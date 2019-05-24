Chinese People Angrily Destroying Their Iphones In Response To Hauwei Ban By US

The U.S. stepped up pressure on Huawei recently, putting it on a blacklist that requires American firms to get a license from the government before selling to the Chinese telecom equipment and smartphone maker.

The move threatens to cut off the supply of key components to Huawei.

Chinese consumers are now calling for a boycott of Apple’s products in China in favor of Huawei.

