Business School international awards at the University of Sydney, Australia – APPLY

Do you want an experience of student life in Australia? Say yes, and join the opportunity in the Business School international awards which is presenting by the University of Sydney.

These awards are activated for the excellent students to pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate degree courses in Australia.

Founded in January 2011, the University of Sydney Business School is the business faculty and an element body of the University of Sydney.

Why at the University of Sydney? The university will develop the skills, knowledge, and values which students need in the rapidly changing world. Applicants will see and enjoy the golden beaches, world-class museums, delicious fresh food and a calendar of exciting events and festivals.

Application Deadline: October 4, 2019

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: International candidates are worthy for this fund.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Candidates can apply for an undergraduate or postgraduate degree program at the university.

Admissible Criteria: Must be a new Business School student or a commencing undergraduate or postgraduate coursework student.

How to Apply

How to apply: Participants are free from any other application; they only have to take admission in an undergraduate or postgraduate degree course at the University of Sydney. They will be automatically awarded by the fund after their admissions in the course.

Participants are free from any other application; they only have to take admission in an undergraduate or postgraduate degree course at the University of Sydney. They will be automatically awarded by the fund after their admissions in the course. Supporting Documents: A curriculum vitae, copy of the passport and academic transcripts must be attached with admission.

A curriculum vitae, copy of the passport and academic transcripts must be attached with admission. Admission Requirements: Depends upon the course in which a candidate is applying.

Depends upon the course in which a candidate is applying. Language Requirement: Demonstrating the English language ability by TOEFL or IELTS test is necessary but only if English is not your local language.

Benefits: There is a total of 85 grants available which will award $5,000, $10,000 and $20,000 each year for undergraduate or postgraduate students.

