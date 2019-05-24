Apply for Next Einstein Forum Ambassadors Programme for African Youths in 2019

Next Einstein Forum invites applications from young African who are all under 42 years, for the NEF Ambassadors Programme in 2019.

Their work is shaped by their belief that the next Einstein will be African. They are working to make Africa a global hub for science and technology. The NEF is a platform that connects science, society and policy in Africa and the rest of the world – with the goal to leverage science for human development globally. The NEF believes that Africa’s contributions to the global scientific community are critical for global progress. At the centre of their efforts at NEF, is Africa’s young people, the driving force for Africa’s scientific renaissance.

The NEF Global Gatherings position science at the centre of global development efforts. In the presence of political and industry leaders, and with a strong focus on youth and women, the voices of global science leaders’ have the opportunity to be heard and to have major impact on Afri-ca’s scientific future. The inaugural NEF Global Gathering 2016 was hosted by H.E. Macky Sall, President of Senegal in Dakar, Senegal on March 8-10, 2016.

Worth of Award

In particular, the NEF Ambassadors attend the biennial NEF Global Gatherings. The next NEF Global Gathering will be held in 10-13 March 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Lead NEF Africa Science Week, with the support of NEF staff and resources.

Ambassadors receive significant exposure to the NEF readership community.

Have the opportunity to network with other experts and NEF Ambassadors and NEF Fellows, as well as top scientists, social scientists and technology leaders from around the world.

Have the opportunity to influence science, social science and technology policy through NEF articles and documents and share their own work.

Get the chance to pitch their own projects and ideas to high profile NEF members and contribute to the establishment of a positive global view of science in Africa.

Leading NEF Africa Science Week, with the support of NEF staff and resources.

Ambassadors receive significant exposure to the NEF readership community.

Have the opportunity to network with other experts and NEF Ambassadors and NEF Fellows, as well as top scientists, social scientists and technology leaders from around the world.

Have the opportunity to influence science, social science and technology policy through NEF articles and documents and share their own work.

Get the chance to pitch their own projects and ideas to high profile NEF members and contribute to the establishment of a positive global view of science in Africa.

Eligibility

42 years of age or less as of 31.12.2017 (Born after 1 January 1975)

Resident/citizen of an African country with a history of leadership and engagement in the residing community

Advanced studies or professional certificates, personal projects, demonstrated entrepreneurial achievements and similar – a PhD is not required

Applicants are encouraged from all fields of science, including basic sciences, STEM, health and social science fields.

Outstanding writing and keen critical thinking capabilities, and be comfortable working in a collaborative environment.

Demonstrated passion for raising Africa’s profile in science and/or social science

Having an active profile in the community of work/study and/or online including social media

Able to clearly communicate to an audience in English or French.

How to Apply

Application is online through their websites

Deadline: Applications are ongoing

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)