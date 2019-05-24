Apply For Federal Government (FG) BEA Scholarships For 2019

When will Federal Government BEA Scholarship for 2019 begin? This is the question so many persons have been asking me (especially those who were not shortlisted for the 2018 BEA Scholarship). We shall discuss BEA SCHOLARSHIP here…

Now, the application for 2019 BEA scholarship has begun and you can apply now.

The Federal Government (FG) Bilateral for Education Awards Application procedures for 2019 shall be updated in this page. Continue reading and always keep checking back for more daily updates…

How To Apply For Federal Government (FG) BEA Scholarship For 2019

All the eligible programmes for the scholarship awards are below:

i) Undergraduate (UG) studies tenable in Russia, Morocco, Algeria, Serbia, Hungary, Egypt, Turkey, Cuba, Ukraine, Japan, and

ii) Postgraduate (PG) studies tenable in Russia (for those whose first degrees were obtained from Russia), China, Hungary, Serbia, Turkey, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, e.t.c.

NOTE: BEA PROCESSING DOES NOT ATTRACT ANY PROCESSING FEE. THEREFORE, BEWARE OF FRAUDSTERS!’

All qualified candidates are advised to:

Visit the Federal Ministry of Education’s website here now to apply. Read Guidelines and then Complete the Application Form online Print the completed Application Form Submit two sets of the Printed Application Forms at the venue of the interview as scheduled

NOTE/Warning: Double Entries will be disqualified!

FIELDS OF STUDY:

Undergraduate level – Engineering, Geology, Agriculture, Sciences, Mathematics, Languages, Environmental Sciences, Sports, Law, Social Sciences, Biotechnology, Architecture, Medicine (very limited), etc; and Postgraduate level (Masters Degree and Ph.D) in all fields.

CRITERIA FOR ELIGIBILITY IN 2019 BEA SCHOLARSHIP

UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP: All applicants for undergraduate degree courses must possess a minimum qualification of Five (5) Distinctions (As & Bs) in the Senior Secondary School Certificate, WAEC (May/June) only in the subjects relevant to their fields of study including English Language and Mathematics. Certificates should not be more than Two (2) years old (2017 & 2018). Age limit is from 18 to 20 years. POSTGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP: All applicants must hold a First Degree with at least 2nd Class Upper Division. The applicants who are previous recipients of Foreign Awards must have completed at least two (2) years post qualification or employment practice in All applicants must have completed N.Y.S.C. Age limit is 35 years for Masters and 40 years for Ph.D.

NOTE (For all Applicants):

Since the BEA countries are non-English speaking, applicants should be prepared to undertake a mandatory one year foreign language of the country of choice which will be the standard medium of instruction; and All applicants for Hungarian Scholarship must visit the website: stipenumhungaricum.hu when the dates are out to complete their application. Print the completed form and bring to the venue in addition to 2.0 above.

BEA SCHOLARSHIP VALUE

The Total scholarship value is scheduled as follows:

Any of the above countries are responsible for the tuition and accommodation.

While the Nigerian government takes care of the following;

• $500 monthly for supplementation.

• $250 yearly for warm clothing.

• $200 yearly for Health Insurance.

• $500 yearly for medical scholars only.

• $1000 for PG research grant yearly were applicable.

• N100 000 – Take off for PG scholars were applicable

• N60 000 – Take off for UG scholars were applicable.

VENUE OF INTERVIEW

All eligible applicants are to report for interview at the venues scheduled for their respective Zones of origin for proper identification (The venues are subject to change).

Two sets of completed application forms should be submitted at the various interview centres with the following attachments:

Two sets of Photocopies of Educational Certificates and Testimonials of previous schools attended with the originals for sighting; Only one certificate is accepted i.e WAEC of May/June; Two copies of Birth certificate from the National Population Commission; State of Origin/LGA certificate duly signed, stamped and dated; Four (4) coloured passport sized photographs on a white background; and Postgraduate applicants will be required to submit Academic transcripts and NYSC certificates.

NB: Candidates nominated by the Board will be required to submit the following:

Authenticated copies of academic certificates; Data page of current International passport, Specified Medical Reports from Government Hospitals; and Police clearance certificate where

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PARTICULAR APPLICATION DOES NOT ATTRACT ANY PROCESSING FEE . THEREFORE, BEWARE OF FRAUDSTERS!

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)