Apply for EUR10,000 Alfred Fried Photography Award for Pictures on Peaceful Coexistence 2019

Photographische Gesellschaft (PHG) and Edition Lammerhuber, in partnership with UNESCO, the Austrian Parliament, the Austrian Parliamentary Reporting Association, the International Press Institute (IPI) and the World Press Photo Foundation invites application for the Alfred Fried Photography Award in 2019.

The Alfred Fried Photography Award recognizes and promotes photographers from all over the world whose pictures capture human efforts towards a peaceful world and the quest for beauty and goodness in our lives. The award goes to those photographs that best express the idea that our future lies in peaceful coexistence.

The international Alfred Fried Photography Award for the best photo of peace is not an award for escapism, wildflower meadows and sunsets or an award for the sweetest smile, nor does it criticize the informative reportage photography which by nature depicts the misery of our world. It is, however, an award which encourages professional photographers to visualize on the highest level what inspires hope: from private efforts to support refugees to meaningful development aid; from pictures of personal happiness to examples of community spirit; from fighting poverty to a successful nature conservation project; from permitted withdrawal to peaceful niches to an enthusiastic rebellion against injustice; from important advances in medicine and in environmental protection to the reconstruction of cities in ruins.

The Alfred Fried Photography Award celebrates the ability of humans to be caring and supportive. Named after Alfred Fried (1864 to 1921), the Austrian Nobel Peace Prize holder, it celebrates all kinds of pacifism and disarmament of individuals and society as a whole.

Worth of Award

The top five listed photographers will be awarded the Alfred Fried Photography Award Medal. The Peace Image of the Year will receive €10,000.

The winning picture will be on display for one year at the Austrian Parliament and will be included in the permanent art collection of the Austrian Parliament.

All winners will be invited to Vienna to the award ceremony at the Austrian Parliament on 12 September 2019.

Eligibility

The Alfred Fried Photography Award is open to all photographers from anywhere in the world.

Digital submissions must be saved as .jpg, with more than 3000 pixels on the longest side.

Images must not include any embedded marks, logos, names or borders.

Photographs that are part of a reportage on a topic must not be manipulated in a way that changes the meaning of the picture.

For other entries, they accept digitally edited images and photo montages if they serve to explore a theme creatively.

All digitally edited images must make clear what has been done to them in the captions that accompany the images.

You may enter several photographs as individual submissions without an overall theme. Or you can submit up to 20 photographs as one story.

The photographs must not be older than three years at the time when the call for entry opens.

How to Apply

You upload your entry as a .jpg file or files.

You can make changes to your entries or delete them at any time prior to the deadline.

You need to finalise and submit your entry before the entry deadline.

you may submit as many entries as you wish.

Deadline: They accept entries to the Alfred Fried Photography Award until June 2, 2019, 12:00 noon CET.

