Apply For 2019 National Institute Scholarship (NIIT)

20th National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) Nigeria National Scholarship:

The 20th NIIT NIGERIA NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP is being announced to provide Scholarship assistance to deserving and meritorious students across various disciplines – School Leavers, Under Graduates, Graduates [Unemployed, Under-Employed], Individuals desirous of enhancing their technical skill-sets and students in general who aspire to know about I.T. and career in I.T.

The offer is to enable them realize their dream of a successful career in the field of Information Technology and related Industries.

For the first time on the occasion of 20th Scholarship NIIT is offering 100 % Free scholarship to 20 Digital Star of Nigeria.

NIIT Scholarship Objectives

To Attract, Reward and Retain the Meritorious and Deserving Students to Supply to the IT-Industry

Facilitate the “achievement” oriented and ambitious with the scholarship towards IT careers

Offer Courses from NIIT Product Portfolio that have greater job opportunities

The 20th NIIT NIGERIA SCHOLARSHIP from NIIT WILL GIVE YOUR LIFE A NEW COURSE, TO FLY HIGH.

Why NIIT Scholarship?

The 20th NIIT NIGERIA SCHOLARSHIP is designed to encourage students to take up NIIT program with deserving scholarships.

However, it also recognizes aptitude of the student as a key attribute through the 20th NIIT NIGERIA SCHOLARSHIP test performance in the award of scholarship.

The 20th NIIT NIGERIA SCHOLARSHIP will be awarded on the basis of Merit Ranking arrived at using the score of 20th NIIT NIGERIA SCHOLARSHIP exam.

NIIT Scholarship Eligibility

Want to find out if your eligible? All the candidates that falls within the under-listed classification are eligible to apply:

“O” Level / “A” Level Certification

School Leavers

Undergraduates (those pursuing Graduation)

Graduates a. Individual Professionals who are working and seek Re-skilling programs, b. Un-employed c. Under-employed Graduates

and Entrepreneurs

NIIT Scholarship Examination Date.

NATIONAL LEVEL (NIGERIA): 13th July 2019, Saturday [across multiple venues across Nigeria]

In order to appear for the examination, the Candidates is required to follow the 3 Simple Steps:

Submit the Completed Application Form

Collect the Hall Ticket

Appear for the Scholarship Exam as per the specified date given above.

How to Apply for NIIT Scholarship

Applications for 20th NIIT NIGERIA SCHOLARSHIP is currently on. Follow the link below to apply:

APPLY HERE

NOTE: