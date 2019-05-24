Actress Tonto Dikeh becomes ZIKEL COSMETICS brand ambassador with N100m endorsement

Controversial Nigeria Actress, Tonto Dikeh, becomes ZIKEL COSMETICS brand ambassador and the first Nigerian to paid N100m endorsement deal per annum.

Tonto Dikeh shared the news on her Instagram page, she wrote: “KING TONTO joins the ZIKEL COSMETICS family as its Brand Ambassador and the first Nigerian to be paid a whopping sum of N100,000,000 per annum as endorsements for a makeup brand in Africa ! Legally endorsed and managed by

Manifield Solicitors”

