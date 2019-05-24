$5,000 JCI/SDSN Youth Global Youth Empowerment Fund for Youth-led Projects 2019 -Apply

Junior Chamber International (JCI) and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network Youth (SDSN Youth) are offering young people the recognition, tools, training and resources needed to scale their SDG-focused projects in 2019.

The Global Youth Empowerment Fund, founded by JCI in partnership with the SDG Action Campaign, offers grants and training to youth-led projects that advance the SDGs. The Fund was launched in 2016 and has granted over US $65,000 to 17 youth-led projects in 15 countries over the past three years.

The Youth Solutions Report showcases transformative, youth-led initiatives addressing the multiple challenges of sustainable development. The report selects, highlights and celebrates groundbreaking solutions from non-profits and social business venture that contribute to SDG advancement. This year, 50 projects will be selected to be featured in the 2019 edition of the report, which will be launched in September during the United Nations General Assembly week in New York City.

The Investment Readiness Program is a 16-week acceleration program that provides young innovators with valuable insights from leading experts in the field, gives access to personalized 1-on-1 mentoring and connects with impact investors. Each week, participants join one live online webinar, complete a component of their investment proposition and receive personal feedback on their materials from an expert in the field.

Worth of Award

50 youth-led programs—25 for-profit and 25 non-profit—will receive access to powerful training tools, including the Investment Readiness Program (IRP), have their work featured in the 2019 edition of the Youth Solutions Report and be eligible to receive up to USD $5,000 in funding from the Global Youth Empowerment Fund.

Eligibility

Are you a young leader (age 18-40) working towards the SDGs?

If you are working towards any of the Sustainable Development Goals, whether you are for-profit or non-profit, you can apply online

How to Apply

Application for this opportunity is online by clicking the link below

Deadline: Applications close on June 1, 2019.

