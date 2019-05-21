Video: Yomi Fabiyi Visits Baba Suwe In America
Yomi Fabiyi who just left Canada after visiting late Aisha Lawal’s children is now in the US where he went to pay his ex-boss, Baba Suwe a visit.
Recall Baba Suwe not too long ago left for the US on medical treatment, after Nigerians donated towards his medical treatment.
Fabiyi shared videos of him and the elderly actor having a chat. See below…
A brief break from my movie world tour and am here LIVE with the boss and veteran actor/comedian Alhaji Babatunde Nurudeen Omidina a.k.a Baba Suwe in Province, Rhode Island, United States of America (USA). Thanking you all for your support, prayers and best wishes. Treatment still on going and in matter of days or few more weeks he should be on his way back to Nigeria. Many thanks and kind Regards. – Yomi Fabiyi 20:05:2019. Video Credit: @twenty2ndstudios
