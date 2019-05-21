Video: Yomi Fabiyi Visits Baba Suwe In America

Yomi Fabiyi who just left Canada after visiting late Aisha Lawal’s children is now in the US where he went to pay his ex-boss, Baba Suwe a visit.

Recall Baba Suwe not too long ago left for the US on medical treatment, after Nigerians donated towards his medical treatment.



Fabiyi shared videos of him and the elderly actor having a chat. See below…

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)