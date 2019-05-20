Honda Launches Nigerian Assembled HR-V SUV – Photos

The all-new Honda HR-V SUV now being locally assembled at the Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited plant in Otta, Ogun State, Nigeria has been presented to the public at a funfair event held at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Dignatories that witnessed the event included NADDC management team led by the Director General, Mr. Jelani Aliyu, MFR. Others were the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Yukata Kikuta, CEOs of numerous companies and the mass media. The all-new HR-V was presented to the public by the Managing Director of Honda W. A. Limited, Mr. Akihiro Daido assisted by the Sales Lead, Mr. Remi Adams.

The HR-V has some unique eye-popping features including dynamic styling with LED lights, comfortable and stylish interior, magic seats, electric parking brake and brake hold, auto retractable side mirrors, panoramic sunroof, smart entry and push start button amongst others.

Its 1.8 litre engine is fuel efficient as it is engineered to cover a distance of 16 kilometers per litre of petrol. It also has all-round safety protection for the occupants as well as a collision defense mechanism.

(Visited 6 times, 2 visits today)