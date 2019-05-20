Entertainment 

Cristiano Ronaldo Hurts Son CR7 Jr With Serie A Trophy, Girlfriend Reacts- VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to lose grip of the Serie A Trophy while celebrating, in the process hurts his son CR7 Jr by mistake, MySportDab reports.

Posing for photographs as Juventus celebrated their latest Serie A title, Ronaldo lost grip of the trophy and it slipped out of his hands, hitting son Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr in the face.The eight-year-old was caught by surprise by his dad’s lapse in concentration and it was girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez who felt the full force of the trophy moments later when it hit her in the chest.

Ronaldo Jnr was quickly attended to by Ronaldo’s mother as she checked to see what the damage was.

Video Below…

