What Don Jazzy told critic who said his verse spoilt B-Red’s song

A critic took to Twitter to inform Mavin boss, Don Jazzy that his verse on B-Red’s latest song, ” E Better”, spoilt it.

The song “E Better” was released by the HKN artist in April, wherein the featured Don Jazzy. The song “E Better” was released by the HKN artist in April, wherein the featured Don Jazzy.

According to the fan, Don Jazzy’s verse on the song was what spoilt it — However, Don Jazzy in his response said the critic can stop the song when it gets to his part.

See post

ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN ✔@DONJAZZY lol pele. off am when e reach my verse. Partytime @tobysamson Don Jazzy just spoilt this B-Red’s song 1,647 Twitter Ads info and privacy 1,060 people are talking about this

(Visited 23 times, 9 visits today)