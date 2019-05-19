Entertainment 

What Don Jazzy told critic who said his verse spoilt B-Red’s song

Posted By: Ojo Otaru 0 Comment

A critic took to Twitter to inform Mavin boss, Don Jazzy that his verse on B-Red’s latest song, ” E Better”, spoilt it.

The song “E Better” was released by the HKN artist in April, wherein the featured Don Jazzy.

According to the fan, Don Jazzy’s verse on the song was what spoilt it — However, Don Jazzy in his response said the critic can stop the song when it gets to his part.

ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉

@DONJAZZY

lol pele. off am when e reach my verse.

Partytime 💥@tobysamson

Don Jazzy just spoilt this B-Red’s song

