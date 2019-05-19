Entertainment 

Video: Shoki Shitta Spotted Blowing The N1m He Received From Davido

Posted By: Ojo Otaru 0 Comment

Recall that it was reported last week that Shoki Shitta trolled Wizkid  for not giving them money when he came to Shitta in Surulere and told his crew members playing a Wizkid song to change it to Davido’s song.

He was said to have been given a cash gift of N1m for his loyalty and support by the ”fia” crooner as a result of the beating he received from Baruwa Eleniyan for his loyalty.

Well, the street Urchin was spotted in a popular hotel around Surulere area of Lagos today blowing the money into the air as people gathered around him to spray some of the notes on them.

Video below:

Ojo Otaru

Consultant and online publisher

