“My Baby Girl Is Rocking”, Okocha Celebrates With His Daughter Danniie

Former Super Eagles midfield maestro Austin Okocha is in a thanksgiving mood as he celebrates with his daughter Danniie.

The former PSG and Bolton Wanderers ace in what looks like counting his blessings not only for achievements made on the pitch but also off the pitch and on the home front, identified with his daughter who had taken to her instagram Tuesday to dish out one of her photos.

And her proud father apparently not wanting to allow the interesting moment pass uncelebrated responded to the effect saying

“My baby girl is rocking”

Okocha described by some soccer fans in the country as Greatest Nigerian player of all times, ranks among Nigerian players who settled to family life early and whose kids have already grown up to appreciate and enjoy the dividends of their father’s contribution to the round leather game not only in Nigeria but also across the globe.

Although none of his kids appear to be tickled enough to want to emulate his exploits in sports but his cousin and Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has since stepped in, in pursuit of glorious career.

He had in several interviews spoken glowingly about the contributions of his uncle and his desire not only to replicate his achievement but surpass it.

Fans of the former Fenerbahçe ace still recall with nostalgia when he almost single handed while playing for Bolton Wanderers between 2002 and 2006 saved the club from hitting the relegation waters.

Unfortunately the club’s fortune has continued to nose dive getting relegated recently from EFL Championship to the second tier of the English football. Okocha’s period at the Reebok interesting saw a lot of fans in Nigeria aligning with the club.

Though counting his blessings at the home front, Okocha also spares a thought for the national team, declaring shortly after AFCON 2019 draw in Egypt that he expects the Eagles to go all out and win the trophy.

Eagles will face Guinea, Burundi and Madagascar in the group stage.

